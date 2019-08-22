Go ahead, Go-Jek: Malaysia’s Cabinet says motorcycle ride-hailing allowed, but it must review laws first

The app is expected to begin operations within two months following Cabinet approval. Reuters

Buckle up, Malaysia – Go-Jek may soon be available.

The Government agreed in principle at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Aug 21) to let the Indonesian ride-hailing app operate in the country, but added it would have to review its laws first before giving approval.

The news was announced by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq in a video posted to Twitter.

Alhamdulillah!

Kabinet sebulat suara meluluskan modal Ekonomi Gojek-DegoRide. Terima kasih kepada semua yang membantu dalam merealisasikan impian ini, khususnya YAB @chedetofficial & Menteri Pengangkutan, Anthony Loke. Let’s work even harder for the Youths!#Gojek#YouthPower pic.twitter.com/ZM2al2cRax — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 21, 2019

Following successful launches in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand (and a failed attempt in the Philippines), Go-Jek has been mulling a Malaysia entry since January this year, Reuters reported.

The startup, which began in 2011 as a ride-hailing service, has since developed into a one-stop super-app in its home country, allowing users to order on-demand services such as grocery delivery and beauty treatments.

It is backed by Tencent, JD.com, Google, and Temasek Holdings.

The Minister of Entrepreneur Development, Mohd Redzuan Yusof, told reporters that the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry would be responsible for identifying laws to be amended – or created – in light of the app, Bernama reported.

These rules will govern where and how motorcycle ride-hailing apps can operate, Bernama said in a separate report. This includes preventing a single company from monopolising the market.

The ministries would then table these laws in in Parliament, Mohd Redzuan added.

“We want to ensure whatever we implement to develop the economy for our youth, it does not contravene the law,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Mohd Redzuan also predicted that Go-Jek could begin operations within two months following Cabinet approval.

He explained that Malaysia already had “several laws in place”, such as geofencing, to monitor the operations of ride-hailing apps.

Geofencing ensures riders do not not ply highways, which can be dangerous.

The Cabinet’s decision comes just two days after Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq organised a meeting between Go-Jek founder Nadiem Makarim and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Syed Saddiq said in a Twitter post on Monday (Aug 19) that the introduction of Go-Jek to Malaysia would help motorcylists earn income, create thousands of opportunities for small business owners, and create a low-cost transport option.

While most netizens were positive about the news, many also raised concerns about road safety.

Good intention. However, safety is also a priority. Kindly ensure that safe riding & pemanduan berhemah are in place & adhered to. Don't rempit to be competitive. We've seen in those food delivery service riders already. @SyedSaddiq – https://t.co/PBd87CBcpY via @staronline — AZ (@adlanzabri) August 19, 2019

No fines.Straight to Revoke driving licence for good.and jail time. Not fit to be on the road. Imagine innocent lives lost in senseless crashes. How many more of these? Seems plenty of these topsy turvy numbnuts this year. — Tom Leng (@TomLeng1) August 21, 2019

Go-Jek in Malaysia. Syed Sadiq, think again. Talk to the Road Safety Council people. Malaysia has the highest mortality and accidents in the region involving motorcyclists. Will the passengers be insured? @SyedSaddiq @DrDzul @DGHisham @drarasu71 — M Namazie (@NamazieM) August 20, 2019

However, the news was met with dismay by Big Blue Taxi Services founder Shamsubahrin Ismail, who said he would organise a protest against ride-hailing services if Government approval was given, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The report quoted him as saying that being a dispatch rider was not a good career for youth, who deserved “better opportunities”.

Several netizens echoed his statement on Twitter, saying the Government should focus on creating jobs with higher pay.

Go-Jek operating in Malaysia is good but Syed Saddiq’s stand that it will create jobs for the youth is not something to be applauded. Come on PH Ministers, what are you guys doing!? We are a developing country and we should strive to create high value added jobs. https://t.co/MH7Wzaw6JF — Hiqmar Danial (@hiqmardanial) August 21, 2019

In Malaysia, implementing “Go-Jek” excites everyone? I feel for Malaysia, what u have become! We should be taking high income society rather than making poor, poorer! Where is minimum salary of 1.5K? We need to talk about progress not regression! — Dr Theepa N.M.R (@TNesam) August 21, 2019

Several netizens also pointed out that Malaysia had previously banned homegrown motorcycle ride-hailing startup Dego Ride, and questioned why it was now changing the rules.

https://t.co/MB8QsY60E4 Bike e-hailing was banned previously.A local setup had to shut-down. Why is it approved now?And just days after the GoJek founder met TunM & Saddiq. Is Malaysia still in the "know-who" is more important than "know-how" era? Let us have proper processes — khalidkarim (@khalidkarim) August 22, 2019

Hmm. I remember just when we first started DOCTORONCALL, There was this startup called DegoRide that was banned by the… Posted by Hazwan Najib on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

