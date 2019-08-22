Go ahead, Go-Jek: Malaysia’s Cabinet says motorcycle ride-hailing allowed, but it must review laws first

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

The app is expected to begin operations within two months following Cabinet approval.
Reuters

Buckle up, Malaysia – Go-Jek may soon be available.

The Government agreed in principle at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Aug 21) to let the Indonesian ride-hailing app operate in the country, but added it would have to review its laws first before giving approval.

The news was announced by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq in a video posted to Twitter.

Following successful launches in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand (and a failed attempt in the Philippines), Go-Jek has been mulling a Malaysia entry since January this year, Reuters reported.

The startup, which began in 2011 as a ride-hailing service, has since developed into a one-stop super-app in its home country, allowing users to order on-demand services such as grocery delivery and beauty treatments.

It is backed by Tencent, JD.com, Google, and Temasek Holdings.

The Minister of Entrepreneur Development, Mohd Redzuan Yusof, told reporters that the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry would be responsible for identifying laws to be amended – or created – in light of the app, Bernama reported.

These rules will govern where and how motorcycle ride-hailing apps can operate, Bernama said in a separate report. This includes preventing a single company from monopolising the market.

The ministries would then table these laws in in Parliament, Mohd Redzuan added.

“We want to ensure whatever we implement to develop the economy for our youth, it does not contravene the law,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Mohd Redzuan also predicted that Go-Jek could begin operations within two months following Cabinet approval.

He explained that Malaysia already had “several laws in place”, such as geofencing, to monitor the operations of ride-hailing apps.

Geofencing ensures riders do not not ply highways, which can be dangerous.

The Cabinet’s decision comes just two days after Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq organised a meeting between Go-Jek founder Nadiem Makarim and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Syed Saddiq said in a Twitter post on Monday (Aug 19) that the introduction of Go-Jek to Malaysia would help motorcylists earn income, create thousands of opportunities for small business owners, and create a low-cost transport option.

While most netizens were positive about the news, many also raised concerns about road safety.

However, the news was met with dismay by Big Blue Taxi Services founder Shamsubahrin Ismail, who said he would organise a protest against ride-hailing services if Government approval was given, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The report quoted him as saying that being a dispatch rider was not a good career for youth, who deserved “better opportunities”.

Several netizens echoed his statement on Twitter, saying the Government should focus on creating jobs with higher pay.

Several netizens also pointed out that Malaysia had previously banned homegrown motorcycle ride-hailing startup Dego Ride, and questioned why it was now changing the rules.

Hmm. I remember just when we first started DOCTORONCALL, There was this startup called DegoRide that was banned by the…

Posted by Hazwan Najib on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Read also: