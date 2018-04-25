Go-Jek in partnership talks with ComfortDelGro after Uber’s departure: Report

The Straits Times

Singapore taxi operator ComfortDelGro could be exploring a new deal with Indonesia’s Go-Jek, after a partnership with Uber fell through with the ride-hailing giant’s departure announced last month.

Technology news website TechCrunch reported on Tuesday (Apr 24) that ComfortDelGro has already held talks with the Indonesian ride-hailing company.

Citing a source, TechCrunch said the potential partnership could see Go-Jek enter the Singapore market as a ride-hailing partner for ComfortDelGro.

According to the report, both companies declined to comment on rumours or speculation.

Uber announced its intentions to exit the Southeast Asia market in March, confirming months of suspicion that Grab would be acquiring its operations in the region.

Grab said on Mar 26 that it was integrating Uber’s rideshare and food delivery business. In exchange, Uber will receive a 27.5% stake in Grab and Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi will join Grab’s board.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore later said it would be looking into the merger and reviewing proposed alternative interim measures submitted by the companies. As a result, the Uber app’s lifespan was extended to May 7 in Singapore.

A couple of days after Grab and Uber’s sudden announcement, Go-Jek revealed it had plans to expand to other Southeast Asian countries by the middle of 2018.

A Straits Times report also cited a shareholder as saying that Go-Jek had plans to expand to Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Go-Jek already has an office in Singapore opened in 2017.

