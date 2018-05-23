Go-Jek just signed an MoU with MRT Jakarta to improve commuting in the Indonesian capital – here’s what we know

Go-Jek and MRT Jakarta have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve Jakarta’s public transport system. Reuters

Ride-hailing app operator Go-Jek and MRT Jakarta have come together to improve Jakarta’s public transport system, as well as to develop stations and facilities, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday (May 22).

Under the MoU, both companies will look for ways to integrate Go-Jek’s online payment system called Go-Pay, in order to sell train tickets as well as goods in stations kiosks, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

MRT Jakarta is behind the country’s first high-capacity commuter rail network, Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit.

The collaboration will also include several areas, such as a study for Non-Farebox Business (NFB) development and mobile payment in the area around MRT Jakarta station and depot.

Both parties will also conduct a study of proof of concept of mobile payment integration, conduct discussion sessions and do an update of product knowledge, according to Antara News.

“This is the first step to apply ‘digital economy’ to the users of MRT Jakarta, in order to bring efficiency and benefits to commuters,” said Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo.

He hopes that ride-hailing could become a “first mile-last mile” service in Jakarta where commuters would use Go-Jek to get to the MRT station, and use it again after getting off the train.

Using the data Go-Jek has amassed, both companies will decide what kind of food stores to install in stations as well as surrounding areas.

“Integration of the two companies will create efficiency for both companies and for the people of Jakarta in terms of cost, time and practice,” added William Sabandar, president director of MRT Jakarta.