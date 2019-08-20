Go-Jek might be coming to Malaysia soon: Syed Syaddiq

- Facebook/Syed Syaddiq. Syed Abdul Rahman, The Business Times
Good news – tech unicorn Go-Jek might soon be available in Malaysia, if Cabinet discussions this week go well.
Go-Jek’s founder Nadiem Makarim met Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Monday (Aug 19), Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said in a Twitter post.
The youth minister, who met Makarim last month, said the super-app’s entry into Malaysia would help create thousands of opportunities for motorcyclists and owners of small businesses.
In the caption, he wrote: “Good news after a meeting with Tun M and Minister Anthony”.
Golongan mat motor mahukan pekerjaan & pembelaan,
Bukan sahaja program one-off/Litar.
Mereka wajib dibela. Jangan perlekehkan sumbangan mereka kepada negara.
Alhamdulillah, berita baik selepas perjumpaan dengan Tun M & Minister Anthony. Let’s work even harder.#Gojek#Matmotor pic.twitter.com/VtnrDtlQy4
— Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 19, 2019
Following successful launches in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand (and a failed attempt in the Philippines), the app has been mulling a Malaysia entry since January this year, Reuters reported.
The minister said Go-Jek’s proposal had been accepted and would be discussed in an upcoming Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Aug 21).
“Motorcyclists want jobs, not just one-off programs or race tracks,” he added. “Don’t underestimate their contributions to the country.”
Go Jek, which began in 2011 as a ride-hailing service, has since developed into a one-stop app where users can order on-demand services such as grocery delivery and beauty treatments.
It is backed by Tencent, JD.com, Google, and Temasek Holdings.
In a separate Twitter post, Syed Syaddiq said that “hundreds of thousands” of jobs had been created in Singapore and Thailand after Go-Jek entered these markets.
Anak muda Malaysia,
Saya perlukan suara anda.
Untuk membantu golongan mat motor, adakah anda bersetuju dengan ekonomi GoJek (2-wheel transport for people/makanan/Smal businesses)?
Di Thailand/Singapore, kurang setahun, ratusan ribu peluang pekerjaan baru tercipta.
(Pls RT)
— Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 18, 2019
He asked netizens to vote whether they thought the services the app provided – including food delivery and ride-hailing – would benefit motorcyclists.
Over 56,000 people voted in the online poll, with 88 per cent of respondents agreeing with the statement.
