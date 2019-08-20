Go-Jek might be coming to Malaysia soon: Syed Syaddiq

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

The youth minister met Go-Jek founder Nadiem Makarim last month.
Facebook/Syed Syaddiq. Syed Abdul Rahman, The Business Times

Sick of taking Grab?

Good news – tech unicorn Go-Jek might soon be available in Malaysia, if Cabinet discussions this week go well.

Go-Jek’s founder Nadiem Makarim met Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Monday (Aug 19), Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said in a Twitter post.

The youth minister, who met Makarim last month, said the super-app’s entry into Malaysia would help create thousands of opportunities for motorcyclists and owners of small businesses.

In the caption, he wrote: “Good news after a meeting with Tun M and Minister Anthony”. 

Following successful launches in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand (and a failed attempt in the Philippines), the app has been mulling a Malaysia entry since January this year, Reuters reported.

The minister said Go-Jek’s proposal had been accepted and would be discussed in an upcoming Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Motorcyclists want jobs, not just one-off programs or race tracks,” he added. “Don’t underestimate their contributions to the country.”

Go Jek, which began in 2011 as a ride-hailing service, has since developed into a one-stop app where users can order on-demand services such as grocery delivery and beauty treatments.

It is backed by Tencent, JD.com, Google, and Temasek Holdings.

In a separate Twitter post, Syed Syaddiq said that “hundreds of thousands” of jobs had been created in Singapore and Thailand after Go-Jek entered these markets.

He asked netizens to vote whether they thought the services the app provided – including food delivery and ride-hailing – would benefit motorcyclists.

Over 56,000 people voted in the online poll, with 88 per cent of respondents agreeing with the statement.

Read also: