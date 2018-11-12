Go-Jek’s partnering DBS to offer payment options for its beta launch in Singapore

Go-Jek said it received “overwhelming” response from drivers for its pre-registration, and is now partnering DBS to offer payment options for riders in Singapore. The Straits Times

Ride hailing app Go-Jek is partnering with DBS to offer payment options and special privileges for riders in Singapore, the company announced in a statement today (Nov 12).

It plans to launch its beta app in Singapore “within the coming weeks”.

Said Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo: “By joining forces, we will be able to pool our resources as we focus on making life better for people in Singapore… We know that people are desperate for more choice in the sector and we believe we can satisfy this demand.”

“The response from the driver community since we opened pre-registration has been overwhelming and we are confident that by working with DBS, we will see the same level of excitement from consumers too,” he added.

The company added that the DBS partnership will subsequently be extended to other Southeast Asian countries.

An Indonesian unicorn, Go-Jek is backed by investors like Google, Tencent and Temasek. It is often seen as a rival to Singapore-based Grab, and offers grocery and medicine deliveries, as well as cleaning and massage services in its home country. Go-Jek is expected to replicate many of these services in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

In May, the company was said to be in talks with taxi operator ComfortDelGro for a partnership. In October, it tied up with six car-rental firms to supply vehicles for its drivers.