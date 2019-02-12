Goal to Broadcast the UEFA Champions League LIVE on Twitter

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 12, 2019 – Goal, the world’s largest online football destination, today announced a new collaboration with Twitter to broadcast four UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games live to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos.

The four games will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter on connected devices in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, and Laos via Goal’s Thai Twitter account @Goal_TH. Twitter will be the exclusive social media stream platform for these games:

Highlights of all Round of 16 games will be made available to Twitter users in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. Live and on-demand coverage of all the matches will also be streamed on the Goal website in the region.

James Dickens, Goal’s Head of Content, said: “We are delighted to extend the live broadcast of this year’s UEFA Champions League onto Twitter for four key Round of 16 games. This will allow as many fans as possible in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines to enjoy these high-stakes games between some of the best supported teams in the region.”

Maurizio Barbieri, Head of Sports Partnerships for Southeast Asia at Twitter, said: “Football doesn’t get much bigger than the business end of the UEFA Champions League, so we couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with Goal to bring live broadcasts of these massive matches to Twitter. Looking at the levels of conversation on Twitter, football fans in our region are some of the most engaged and passionate on the planet, so it’s fitting that the matches are being streamed in this way.”

For more updates, visit Goal or follow them on Twitter at @Goal_TH.

About Twitter

Twitter is what’s happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, see every side of the story. Join the open conversation. Watch live streaming events. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, Twitter Lite (mobile.twitter.com), an array of mobile devices, and SMS. For more information, please visit about.twitter.com, follow @TwitterSG, and download both the Twitter and Periscope apps at twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.