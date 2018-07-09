Apart from goals, a World Cup video showing a football being sliced open also went viral on YouTube

With the World Cup wrapping up this weekend in Russia, YouTube has released its top ten list of most viewed videos related to the tournament to date.
Taking top spot is the highlights of the 3-3 thriller between Portugal and Spain during the group stage with almost 56 million views.
The shock 2-0 defeat of Germany to South Korea in the former’s must-win final group game came in second with about 26 million views; while another upset, the disappointing 1-1 draw between Brazil and Switzerland took third spot.
But the list isn’t just entirely made up of match highlights it seems.
It also includes an by Korean car maker Kia about India’s first ever ball carriers at the tournament in fourth place. Two notches down, a nine-minute clip where an Adidas Telstar soccer ball – used in World Cup matches – is sliced open also makes the cut.
YouTube also found that in Singapore, the most watched football players of the tournament are Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Marcus Rashford.
The list is similar in Malaysia, with the except of Sergio Ramos in place of Rashford.
Here are YouTube’s top ten World Cup related videos:
- Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 3
- Korea Republic v Germany – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 43
- Brazil v Switzerland – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 9
- Kia Motors presents Two Little Feet
- Nigeria v Argentina – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 39
- What’s inside The World Cup Soccer Ball?
- Argentina v Croatia – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 23
- Germany v Sweden – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 27
- Russia v Saudi Arabia – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 1
- Argentina v Iceland – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 7