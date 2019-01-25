I slather goat milk on my face to soothe irritation and I feel no shame because it really works

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Meyenberg

Goat’s milk is the unexpected skincare ingredient that’s been quietly shaking up the beauty industry for its ability to soothe dry, sensitive skin. It can be found in popular skincare products, or used in its pure form as a DIY treatment.

Dermatologists agree that goat’s milk works for all skin types and has multiple benefits including boosting moisture levels, repairing the skin’s barrier, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, and reducing acne.

Opting for a dry powdered version of goat’s milk ($8) that can be mixed with water or honey ensures a safe, chemical- and preservative-free face mask.

Despite the fact that I work in the skincare industry, I have a pretty deep-seated distrust of most skincare products. My uber-sensitive skin has been burned – both literally and figuratively – in the past by everything from face masks masquerading as “natural” (with chemical-filled ingredient lists) and spot treatments labeled “gentle” (that were anything but). These days, I rarely risk irritation at the hands of a bottled serum or cleanser; I prefer to DIY my skincare routine and stick to a handful of natural, food-based ingredients.

Most of my glowy skin go-tos are simple and well known: I swear by coconut oil to remove makeup and moisturize, rose water to cleanse, and a honey and yogurt mixture for masking. But recently, I added something a little more out-of-the-box to my lineup: pure goat’s milk.

Yes, it sounds strange. Yes, it makes my face smell (a little) like cheese. But guess what? It’s better at soothing irritated, broken out skin than any product I’ve ever used – and that includes both DIY staples and brand-name skincare.

I grabbed my first jar of Meyenberg Whole Powdered Goat Milk from Amazon a couple months back when my face broke out in a red, itchy rash. The result of an allergic reaction, the area was dry and peeling and getting worse by the day – and none of my usual remedies were doing a damn thing. I scoured online skincare forums looking for a super-soothing, chemical-free miracle cure and stumbled across a post touting the benefits of goat milk. Ready to try anything to make the rash disappear (barring, you know, synthetic ingredients), I had 12 ounces of the good stuff rush-delivered to my door. 24 hours later, my skin was smooth, clear, and more moisturized than it’d been in months.

caption Goat’s milk can also be used alongside rose petals and other nourishing ingredients for a luxurious bath soak. source Meyenberg

Even dermatologists have to admit it’s a skincare superfood: Goat milk is full of moisture-boosting fat molecules, redness-reducing exfoliating acids, nourishing vitamin A, and a handful of other skin-loving minerals that make it a powerful, yet gentle antidote for everything from eczema to acne.

“High-quality goat milk products contain fats that can gently hydrate the skin, and may be helpful for people with dry and sensitive skin,” Dr. Jennifer Vickers, a dermatologist at Sanova Dermatology in Texas, tells Business Insider. Fat molecules are essential for skin health: They’re responsible for locking in moisture and keeping the outer barrier intact, which protects pores from pollution and bacteria. Basically, a tall glass of goat milk – applied directly to the face – can quench your skin’s thirst.

“Goat milk is also rich in lactic acid, which is an alpha hydroxy acid that gently aids in skin cell exfoliation,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist at Zeichner Dermatology in New York City, says. But whereas many skincare acids – like the more popular glycolic acid and salicylic acid – usually come with a warning label for dryness and inflammation, the lactic acid that naturally occurs in goat milk delivers all of the benefits with none of the side effects. “It acts as light exfoliator and a very gentle ‘peel,'” Dr. Vickers says. “The effects of consistent use of lactic acid include brightening of the skin with little irritation.”

“Goat milk also contains vitamin A, which, in theory, can be helpful in regulating the turnover of skin,” he explains. By increasing cellular turnover, vitamin A has been shown to be “helpful in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and improving acne.”

The power of goat milk has not been lost on skincare brands; these days, there are quite a few moisturizers and masks on the market that include the farm-to-bottle ingredient (like Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Cream and Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm), but my favorite way to harness its power is with – of course – a DIY treatment using dry, powdered goat milk.

“One of the benefits of a DIY face mask is obviously cost, as many of the goat milk products out there are fairly pricey,” Dr. Vickers says. “Commercial products may have additional ingredients that are beneficial for the skin, but on the flip side, you may have better luck achieving a preservative- and chemical-free face mask by using a high-quality powdered goats milk.”

It’s incredibly easy to make your own. Simply combine about a tablespoon of powdered milk with equal parts water and mix together until you reach a paste-like consistency (or add a bit of honey for a more hydrating formula). Apply to the affected area and let it dry. You can rinse it off after 20 minutes, but why not chill out for an hour or two while you binge a show on Netflix and let the goat milk work its magic?

As far as risks, there aren’t many. “If you have a dairy allergy, I would not recommend applying a goat milk-based product to the skin,” Dr. Zeichner says, while Dr. Vickers notes that there’s always a chance of bacterial contamination if the product is stored improperly. To be safe, make sure to keep the container sealed tightly and store it in a cool, dry place (like the kitchen cabinet).

Additionally, the ingredient is safe for pretty much everyone to indulge in. “Goat milk-based products can be used across all skin types, but may be particularly useful for people who have dry skin, eczema, or suffer from sensitive skin,” Dr. Zeichner says. And as someone who checks all three of those boxes, I can attest to that.

Even though my initial allergic reaction is long gone, I still slather my face in goat’s milk about twice a week to keep my dry, acne-prone skin in check – and I feel no shame. This stuff works (even if it does leave me craving a plate of cheese and crackers afterwards).