GoFit Debuts a Smart New Way to Train

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 November 2019 – If your perception of a budget gym is that they are unmotivating, uninspiring spaces to train and not that budget-friendly after all, this newcomer to the category seeks to change your mind. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Bold, and Invigorating, GoFit presents members with a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free gym experience. The first GoFit club in the world opened its doors to members at Central i-City Mall in Shah Alam, Malaysia this November.









A new concept developed and owned by Evolution Wellness, Asia’s leading health club operator whose portfolio also includes Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First, GoFit is the latest addition to Asia’s ‘high value, low price’ gym category and is poised to change the way people think about budget gyms. With membership prices starting from RM89 (~USD21), GoFit is not just affordably priced, but also very well equipped with a wide range of cardio, strength and Olympic lifting equipment catering to all levels of gym goers — from the new-to-fitness customer to the more serious fitness lover. It keeps membership prices low by using technology as an enabler, self-service approaches, and a low staffing model.





“Across Asia, the awareness around the need to be less sedentary and live an active lifestyle continues to grow. As market leaders, we recognised a space in the market and a unique opportunity for us to embrace and develop a new brand in the fastest-growing industry segment of high value, low price fitness clubs. Through GoFit, we’re looking to increase accessibility to quality fitness facilities, and help more people get fitness into their lives,” said Simon Flint, Chief Executive Officer, Evolution Wellness.





“GoFit’s no-frills concept effectively removes a barrier for those who see cost as a reason for not exercising, whilst still allowing them to engage in fitness in a modern, high quality and technology-driven environment,” he continued.





At a GoFit club, access is gained through an app for increased security, which facilitates 24/7 operating hours should the demographic require it, while a self-managed membership system makes it easy for members to purchase add-on services such as a session on the HydroMassage Lounger1, or a FitQuest fitness assessment2. Members can also participate in a Signature GoFit workout3, SuperCircuitTM; work out to scheduled or on-demand digital classes, as well as stream their own workouts onto the large screens in the MyGoZoneTM, so you don’t have to strain your neck or your eyes to watch a workout video on your phone anymore.





Nad Myan, Evolution Wellness’s Franchise Development Director said, “The budget gym segment around the world has experienced exponential growth in recent years, but we feel that there is still a lot of room for growth for this category here in Asia. We’re excited at GoFit’s potential to change the way people think about budget gyms, and we’d like to invite fitness-loving entrepreneurs and individuals to join us in doing so. We have a competitive licensing programme that we believe is the most attractive fitness business platform for those looking to venture into the vibrant fitness industry in Asia and beyond, with the expertise and commercial support of Asia’s leading health club operator.”





“We have successfully combined our industry knowledge and learnings with our team’s global experience to create an opportunity for our partners to enter the industry with a low investment, attractive ROI and low operational overheads by leveraging our technology platforms. GoFit has already attracted a great deal of consumer and investor interest that will see this new brand grow rapidly, providing more choices and better opportunities,” Myan added.





For more information about a GoFit membership or licensing opportunities, please visit www.gofit-gym.com.





1. HydroMassage provides an invigorating recovery programme delivered by travelling water jets under a waterproof skin (so the user doesn’t get wet) to help alleviate muscle and soft tissue injuries.

2. FitQuest is a fitness assessment that utilises four simple exercises (or tasks) and a heart rate recovery measurement that only takes four minutes to complete. Once the tasks have been completed, the results are displayed on the screen immediately and are also accessible online. The FitQuest machine can also be used to perform a body composition analysis to determine a variety of metrics including body fat and muscle percentage.

3. SuperCircuit™ is a proprietary GoFit programme. It is a 30 minute HIIT workout, with a mixture of cardio and strength training to give you that full-body burn. Members train in a designated zone for SuperCircuit™ where our equipment selection has been carefully constructed to ensure ease of use, adding to the efficiency the workout.





GoFit was created with the intention of making fitness accessible to more people. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Invigorating, and Bold, GoFit aims to provide members with a convenient approach to fitness using technology as an enabler, in line with its brand positioning ‘to energise life through easy and affordable fitness.’ It offers members a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free gym experience. Malaysia is home to the pioneer GoFit club, opening in November 2019.





Evolution Wellness is the owner and operator of Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs. Established in 2017 following the coming together of two leading fitness brands in Southeast Asia — Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First — we’re on a journey of growth ‘from fitness to wellness.’





Our vision is to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem for our members and customers, and providing a compelling range of propositions to help them become the best versions of themselves. With a network of more than 170 properties across six countries, we’re focused on leveraging the strength of our brands, and continuing to grow our business through continuous innovation, expansion, diversification, with robust strategic governance.





