People have raised over $100,000 for a Fyre Festival caterer who was left broke after using her own life savings to pay staff

caption Maryann Rolle. source Netflix

The new Netflix documentary “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” unveils some wild revelations about the failed festival.

One islander, who provided catering for the festival, had to use $50,000 of her own life savings to pay staff.

A GoFundMe page appears to have been set up for her, and has raised over $129,000 so far.

On Friday, Netflix dropped a documentary about the Fyre Festival failure, which uncovered some wild revelations. As well as the complete lack of organizational skills and apparent delusion of organizer Billy McFarland, many people were shocked at how workers on the island in the Bahamas were treated.

One islander in particular, Maryann Rolle, runs the Exuma Point Bar and Grille where many festival-goers first appeared. It looked good for business at first, because people were partying and drinking at her establishment. But in the documentary, she revealed that she was never paid for her services.

As a result, Rolle had to use $50,000 from her own life savings to pay the staff that helped at the event.

“I had ten persons working directly with me, just preparing food all day and all night, 24 hours,” Rolle said in the documentary. “I had to literally pay all those people. I am here as a Bahamian and they stand in my face every day.”

Brett Kincaid, a commercial director who helped promote the festival, said in the documentary that there was a group of Bahamian locals who built the festival site who were also never paid.

“The estimate I heard was a quarter of a million dollars was owed in day wages to them,” he said.

Read more: 10 wild revelations about the epic Fyre Festival failure uncovered in Netflix’s new documentary

On Monday January 14, a GoFundMe page was set up on Rolle’s behalf.

“As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid,” it says. “I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest.”

Currently, there are over 3,900 donations totalling over $129,000. On Twitter, many people have supported Rolle, and said how sorry they feel that she was let down.

The only thing I care about after watching the #FyreFestival documentary is the Bahamian locals who were overworked & never paid and Maryann Rolle who put $50,000 of her savings to pay the workers at her restaurant who manned the event. — Kaya Thomas (@kthomas901) January 19, 2019

I have no compassion for the nimrods who paid hundreds of thousands to attend Fyre Festival, but can we please recognize this amazing woman who just wanted to help, do her job, and improve her country’s economy? #hero #maryannrolle pic.twitter.com/D4sE5GshOK — Hannah Elise (@hannohyo) January 19, 2019

Seems Ja Rule got off easy compared to Billy in terms of story coverage. Knowing Kendal Jenner earned $250,000 US for 1 insta post and Bahamian resident Maryann Rolle lost her entire life’s savings $50,000 feeding people is heartbreaking and disgusting. #FyreFestivalNetflix — Crystal (@Pistol_Crystal) January 19, 2019

A few people have pointed out that the GoFundMe page says the money is for “Maryann Rolle on behalf of Pamela Carter,” leading some to suggest it is fake.

But this hasn’t stopped people’s enthusiasm.

“It’s an outrage that justice hasn’t yet been delivered to the Bahamian victims of the soulless sociopath who orchestrated the Fyre Festival conjob,” wrote one person. “I can only hope that Maryann Rolle sees every single cent that she was robbed of come back to her.”