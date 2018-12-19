A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to pay for the border wall — and it has already raised more than $750,000

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by a veteran to raise funds to pay for the border wall.

The campaign has already raised more than $750,000 in two days.

The man behind the campaign, Brian Kolfage, promised the funds will be held until the campaign can ensure all the money goes toward paying for the border wall.

It’s been two years since Donald Trump won the presidential election after repeatedly promising to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Since the wall still hasn’t been built – and is, apparently, causing some trouble on Capitol Hill – some Americans are taking up the cause themselves.

US Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage set up a GoFundMe campaign on Monday asking for supporters to pitch in to pay for the wall. In 48 hours, the campaign has already received more than $750,000 in donations. More than 11,400 supporters have donated. At one point on Wednesday, the campaign was raising $1,000 each minute.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the campaign’s GoFundMe page reads. “That equates to roughly 5Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

In the campaign’s description, Kolfage – who underwent three amputations after he was severely injured during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 – wrote that he feels “deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today.” Kolfage also wrote on the page “too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”

Read more: Mississippi congressman proposes crowdfunding border wall through ‘border bonds’

The campaign description also says the fundraising efforts are capped at $1 billion because that is GoFundMe’s maximum fundraising limit. Kolfage said he’s working with the company to change that.

This is the latest effort by conservative Americans to find a way to raise money for the wall, for which Trump has been having a hard time securing funds. Just this week, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo introduced a bill that would allow Americans to buy “border bonds” to raise the $5 billion Trump is asking for to build the wall.

Kolfage makes a reference to Palazzo’s plan in his campaign’s description, saying it is “one option” for the funds raised, adding that “there are others on the table being discussed.” As the fundraiser nears the $1 million mark, Kolfage said in the post that “every single penny” will be refunded if the campaign doesn’t reach its goal.

INSIDER has reached out to Kolfage and will update this story when we hear back from him.