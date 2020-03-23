1 in 3 GoFundMe campaigns that were started last week are linked to coronavirus, the platform says

In a letter sent to GoFundMe users, CEO Tim Cadogan said that 22,000 people seeking help amid the novel coronavirus outbreak have launched fundraising campaigns in the last several weeks.

GoFundMe told CBS News that one in three campaigns made last week were linked to the outbreak, and told Insider that such fundraisers are “continuing to be started at an unprecedented rate.”

GoFundMe said it’s committing $1.5 million to provide direct relief to communities and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“At no other time in GoFundMe’s ten year history have we seen such an urgent need or such an incredible outpouring of support in such a short time,” says Cadogan in the letter. “This global crisis is also bringing out the very best of humanity, with people coming together to support one another in every conceivable way.”

He cited an Italian fundraiser helping provide medical supplies to ICU units, a Boston community raising funds for a local bookstore, Hollywood workers helping colleagues, and teachers trying to provide food for their students.

Restaurant owners and employees are also creating GoFundMe pages to help laid-off workers amid massive shutdowns put in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe told Insider coronavirus-related fundraisers are “continuing to be started at an unprecedented rate.” Data for the current week has not been recorded yet.

More than 353,000 people across the world have been infected by COVID-19, and more than 15,400 people have died. In the United States, at least 473 people have died from the disease.

As coronavirus-related fundraisers continue to be made, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub to help individuals and organizations seek support or help others during the pandemic.

GoFundMe is also committing $1.5 million to provide direct relief to communities affected by the pandemic.