After conservative blogger Andy Ngo tweeted that he was ‘attacked by antifa,’ a GoFundMe for his recovery raised over $100,000

caption Conservative blogger and Quillette editor Andy Ngo gets sprayed with silly string and hit with eggs at a demonstration in Portland, Oregon. source Screenshot Twitter/Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015)

A GoFundMe for Andy Ngo, an editor of the conservative online magazine Quillette, has raised over $100,000 in under 24 hours, exceeding it’s $50,000 goal.

Ngo was one of eight people injured Saturday during demonstrations in downtown Portland, Oregon, where members of far-right organization the Proud Boys and far-left organization Rose City Antifa clashed with each other and the police.

A video on Twitter of Ngo getting punched, sprayed with silly string, and getting hit with eggs, cups, and unidentified liquids by masked individuals has been viewed almost 8 million times.

A GoFundMe page for conservative blogger Andy Ngo has raised over $100,000 in less than 24 hours by over 3,000 contributors, passing its $50,000 goal. Creator Michelle Malkin, another conservative writer and friend of Ngo, wrote that all donations would go directly to Ngo for security and medical needs, and to replace camera equipment Ngo tweeted was stolen.

Ngo, an editor for the online magazine Quillette, was one of eight people treated by medics in downtown Portland on Saturday after demonstrations from far-right organizations, including the Proud Boys, turned violent. Portland Police arrested three people and declared a civil disturbance.

Ngo tweeted that he was “attacked by antifa,” which was captured in a video taken by Oregonian reporter Jim Ryan, which has been viewed almost 8 million times on Twitter. In the video, Ngo is punched and has silly string, eggs, cups, and other unidentified liquids thrown at and sprayed on him.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Malkin wrote in an update to the GoFundMe campaign that “Word is just now spreading overnight about Andy’s attack, condition, and hospitalization. The city and police remain apathetic. Antifa remains on the attack. We’ll keep the campaign open through the end of the weekend.”

Ngo tweeted photos of his injuries, which include bruises and lacerations on his face, from “the ER.” He also retweeted the Portland Police saying it had received information that milkshakes thrown during the demonstrations on Saturday contained “quick-drying cement.”

Social media response to Ngo’s assault has been varied, with several prominent journalists denouncing the attacks. Others have pointed out his controversial history involving smear campaigns against other journalists that led to at least 15 receiving death threats.