8 TV shows nominated for Golden Globes that you should be watching, but probably aren’t

caption “The Americans” had its series finale. source FX

The Golden Globes honors the best in TV and movies.

While some shows are popular with viewers, some are under the radar.

Here’s a list of shows you should be watching if you aren’t, including “The Americans,” “Pose,” and “Killing Eve.”

The Golden Globe awards acknowledge the greatest in TV and movies, but like the Oscars, they don’t always reflect what most people are watching.

And with so many TV shows these days, and plenty of movies, too, you really can’t watch everything. It’s nearly impossible to add a new show to your schedule because with so much TV and movies out there, you’re always behind on something. But we’re here to make that easier, with our suggestions for the eight Globes-nominated shows you probably aren’t watching but should be.

The winners will be announced when the Golden Globes airs Sunday, January 6 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC, so there’s a little bit of time to catch up on the nominees over the holidays.

Here are the eight Globes-nominated shows you probably aren’t watching, but you should be.

“Homecoming” is a stunning psychological thriller.

caption Julia Roberts stars on the series. source Amazon Studios

Nominations: Best television show – drama, best performance by an actress in a television series – drama (Julia Roberts), and best performance by an actor in a television series – drama (Stephan James)

The Amazon drama from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail is a hypnotizing thriller about Homecoming, an independent program that works with war veterans who have returned with PTSD. Julia Roberts, who plays Homecoming employee Heidi Bergman, captures the paranoia of a woman who can’t remember a distinct moment in her life. Stephan James is equally as brilliant in his portrayal of Walter Cruz, a soldier and Heidi’s patients. To top it all off, most of the 10 episodes are less than 30 minutes, proving you don’t need a full hour to craft a phenomenal story.

“Pose” made history for featuring the largest transgender cast on TV.

caption Indya Moore stars as Angel. source FX

Nominations: Best television show – drama and best performance by an actor in a television series – drama (Billy Porter)

“Pose” takes viewers on a captivating journey back to 1987 New York City and explores society in the city – from living on the street to working in Trump Tower. It’s a poignant drama that gives viewers a glimpse into ball culture, an underground movement embraced by LGBT people which involves walking and posing among your peers for various titles at balls, which is also featured in the documentary “Paris Is Burning.”

“Succession” is a sharp satire.

caption “Succession” is on HBO. source Colin Hutton/HBO

Nominations: Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Kieran Culkin)

A drama about the 1% may not seem necessary, but “Succession” nails its sharp satire of the wealthy elite. Focusing on the Roy family, who own a media and entertainment conglomerate, the brilliantly written and acted series doesn’t need you to like the family, but you can’t help but get sucked in.

“Barry” is a fresh take on Hollywood.

caption In September, Bill Hader won an Emmy for his role. source HBO

Nominations: Best television series – musical or comedy, best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy (Bill Hader), and best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Henry Winkler)

Bill Hader proves he has serious acting chops as a hit man who decides he wants to be an actor after going to one acting class. Hader’s performance makes the unlikely premise work. “Barry” balances the violence with quirky characters and meta jokes about being an actor in LA that feel very fresh.

“The Americans” ended with one of the best series finales in television history.

caption Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell starred on the FX drama. source FX

Nominations: Best television series – drama, best performance by an actress in a television series – drama, best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

The final season of “The Americans” intensified its thrilling action and espionage by pulling its characters apart just as we thought they would come together in the end. Things built up quickly and it earned its unforgettable ending, which is one of the best series finales in TV history.

“Patrick Melrose” features Benedict Cumberbatch’s most stunning performance ever.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch played the title character. source Justin Downing/Showtime

Nominations: Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Benedict Cumberbatch’s incredible performance on the Showtime miniseries carries this stylish, sometimes funny dark comedy that carefully tells the story of an addict in recovery. It’s also a sharp commentary on British high society.

“A Very English Scandal” tells an important political story in LGBTQ history.

caption Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant starred on the miniseries. source Amazon Studios

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television, and best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

The excellent and thought-provoking (but quite fun) series tells a true story that people in the United States might not know or remember. Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, united as lovers-turned-enemies after playing enemies in 2018’s impeccable “Paddington 2,” are doing some of their best work ever here. For any fan of British TV, this is a must-see.

“Killing Eve” is a thrilling but darkly funny spy drama.

caption Sandra Oh stars on the BBC series. source BBC America

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama and best television series – drama

The female-driven “Killing Eve” is stylish, fresh, and has incredible performances from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. It isn’t a typical spy thriller, and that’s what makes it so great. Oh’s performance is truly extraordinary, and proves, like she did with her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” that she’s one of the best TV actors ever.