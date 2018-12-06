Here are all the Golden Globes 2019 nominations

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga play Jackson and Ally in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles by Christian Slater, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Leslie Mann.

“Vice,” starring Christian Bale, led the heap with six total nominations, while “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” and “A Star Is Born” got recognition in five categories. “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led the pack of TV nominees, while hits like “The Americans,”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Sharp Objects” also received multiple nominations.

The 76th Golden Globes ceremony airs on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees.

Best motion picture — drama

caption KiKi Layne, Regina King, and Stephan James star in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

“Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “If Beale Streat Could Talk” “A Star Is Born”

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

caption Lady Gaga stars as Ally in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Glenn Close, “The Wife” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

caption John David Washington and Adam Driver star in “BlacKkKlansman.” source Focus Features

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate” Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Michelle Yeoh, Gema Chan, and Henry Golding star in “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Warner Bros.

“Crazy Rich Asians” “The Favourite” “Green Book” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Vice”

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Constance Wu stars as Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Warner Bros.

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade” Charlize Theron, “Tully” Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

Christian Bale, “Vice” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns” Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book” Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun” John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Best motion picture — animated

caption Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter voice characters in “Incredibles 2.” source Disney/Pixar

“Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best motion picture — foreign language

caption Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira star in “Roma.” source Netflix

“Capernaum” “Girl” “Never Look Away” “Roma” “Shoplifters”

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption Regina King plays Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

Amy Adams, “Vice”Claire Foy, “First Man”Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption Mahershala Ali plays Dr. Don Shirley in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best director — motion picture

caption “Roma” was nominated for three Golden Globes. source Netflix

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” Peter Farrelly, “Green Book” Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman” Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best screenplay — motion picture

caption “If Beale Street Could Talk” got nominated for three Golden Globes. source Annapurna Pictures

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk” Adam McKay, “Vice” Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, “Green Book”

Best original score — motion picture

caption Bryan Cranston and Koyu Rankin voice characters in “Isle of Dogs.” source Fox Searchlight

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place” Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs” Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther” Justin Hurwitz, “First Man” Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best original song — motion picture

caption “Shallow” was written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. source Warner Bros.

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther” “Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin'” “Requiem For A Private War,” “A Private War” “Revelation,” “Boy Erased” “Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”

Best TV series — drama

caption Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh star on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

“The Americans” “Bodyguard” “Homecoming” “Killing Eve” “Pose”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

caption Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” Elisabeth Moss, “Handmaid’s Tale” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

caption Matthew Rhys plays Philip Jennings on “The Americans.” source FX

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Stephan James, “Homecoming” Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” Billy Porter, “Pose” Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best television series — musical or comedy

caption Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub star on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

“Barry” “The Good Place” “Kidding” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel. source Amazon

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown” Alison Brie, “Glow” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption Bill Hader plays the titular character on “Barry.” source HBO

Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?” Jim Carrey, “Kidding” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Darren Criss stars as Andrew Cunanan on “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” source FX

“The Alienist” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” “Dirty John” “Escape at Dannemora” “Sharp Objects” “A Very English Scandal”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Amy Adams stars on “Sharp Objects.” source HBO

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” Connie Britton, “Dirty John” Laura Dern, “The Tale” Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Hugh Grant stars on “A Very English Scandal.” source Amazon Studios

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist” Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose” Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale” source Hulu

Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Henry Winkler plays Gene Cousineau on “Barry.” source HBO

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” Henry Winkler, “Barry”