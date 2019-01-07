Sandra Oh called out ‘Aloha’ for whitewashing during the Golden Globes and fans are convinced Emma Stone yelled ‘I’m Sorry’ from the audience

caption Golden Globes co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh open up the show. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Co-host Sandra Oh used the opening monologue at the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills to briefly address whitewashing in Hollywood.

Oh knocked both “Ghost in the Shell” and “Aloha,” which starred white women in Asian roles.

A woman can be heard yelling out, “I’m sorry!,” immediately following the joke.

Many believe it was Emma Stone, who controversially played a woman of Asian descent in 2015’s “Aloha.”

“‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is nominated tonight for best picture – musical or comedy. It is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha,'” joked Oh.

Of course, neither of those latter two movies starred Asian American leads. Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell” and Columbia’s “Aloha” starred Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, respectively, in the roles of women of Asian descent.

Immediately after the joke, a woman could be heard yelling, “I’m sorry!” from the audience.

You can watch the moment below:

I REALLY CANT BREATHE BECAUSE OF THAT "IM SORRY" FROM EMMA STONE pic.twitter.com/iZKjnJMXSa — nevena (@nunthedevil) January 7, 2019

In response, Oh put her hands up to her heart.

caption Sandra Oh quietly put her hands up to her chest after a woman yelled, “I’m sorry.” source NBC

Fans were instantly convinced it was Emma Stone, who was criticized for playing a woman of Hawaiian and Asian heritage in Cameron Crowe’s 2015 movie, “Aloha.”

DID I JUST HEAR EMMA STONE SAY “IM SORRY” HHHHHHH — jenna (@sugarpiine7) January 7, 2019

EMMA STONE YELLED IM SORRY AT THAT ALOHA JOKE SKSKSK — shaneya (@bIaderunner49) January 7, 2019

#GoldenGlobes OMG EMMA STONE yelling out Im sorry during the opening as Aloha is mentioned by Sandra Oh! — Rebecca Wray (@sunnylagirl) January 7, 2019

Emma Stone has already stolen the entire globes by screaming “IM SORRY” about Aloha LMAOOO #GoldenGlobes2019 — DG♔ (@DeeGotts) January 7, 2019

Stone reportedly confirmed to The Times afterwards that it was indeed her who yelled out from the audience.

“It wasn’t like I planned it, but I did say it,” said Stone.

Stone has addressed the controversy in 2015 with news.com.au saying she became the “butt of many jokes.“

“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important,” said Stone of her role in “Aloha.”

At the time, she did defend her role as the character named Allison Ng.

“The character was not supposed to look like her background, which was a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese,” Stone added.

