7 Golden Globe winners that don’t deserve their win — sorry

caption “Bodyguard,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “The Kominsky Method” all received surprising wins Sunday night at the Golden Globes. source Netflix, Fox, Netflix

Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and some of the winners raised eyebrows.

“The Kominsky Method,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Richard Madden are among the surprising winners of the night who left “The Good Place,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and Matthew Rhys snubbed.

The 2019 Golden Globes were held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and while some of the winners were spot on, including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for best animated picture, others were real head-scratchers.

Netflix swooped in with multiple wins for its new Chuck Lorre comedy, no one seemed to recognize, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” shockingly won the biggest award of the night.

INSIDER rounded up the biggest upsets of the evening and who deserved the win instead.

In no world is “Kominsky Method” a better comedy than “The Good Place.”

caption We’re “forking” upset “The Good Place” wasn’t recognized. source Mike Yarish/Netflix

If you were among the viewers at home wondering what Netflix’s comedy starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin is about, you’re not alone.

The show, from “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre, has good reviews for its eight-episode first season, but it’s not groundbreaking television. This one should have gone to NBC’s almost-perfectly reviewed “The Good Place,” which has some of the smartest writing on TV and constantly keeps audiences on their toes each week with new flips to the script that keep it fresh.

Did Michael Douglas really need a win for “Kominsky Method” as well?

caption Michael Douglas on “The Kominsky Method.” source Netflix

We thought Douglas might surprise us with the win, but this was a shocker since Bill Hader won the Emmy for “Barry.” If Hader wasn’t going to nab the award, it seemed like a sure win for Donald Glover’s excellent, underrated performance on FX’s “Atlanta.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” may have one stand-out performance, but the biopic is mediocre compared to everything else it beat out.

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the dark horse to win the Golden Globe for best motion picture — drama. source 20th Century Fox

Awards prediction site Gold Derby ranked the Fox biopic dead last to win in a stacked category featuring frontrunner “A Star Is Born” and powerful movies “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

Make no mistake, best actor winner for a drama, Rami Malek, is the best thing about “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but it feels like a slap in the face when you have not one, but three powerful movies about Black culture nominated and you don’t recognize any of them.

“Green Book” was the bland, obvious winner in a category that could’ve recognized real diversity.

caption Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen give great performances in “Green Book,” but overall, the movie is a lesser “Driving Miss Daisy.” source Unviersal

It’s little surprise to me that “Green Book” won. Universal’s movie about a bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) hired to drive a Black pianist (Mahershala Ali) is easy award bait and Ali deserves his supporting actor win. But many critics noted the well-meaning film’s message is shallow and presented “through a white lens.“

Instead, one of the best movies of the year with a diverse Asian cast, “Crazy Rich Asians,” was ignored. At least the win didn’t go to “Vice.”

We love Sandra Oh’s win for “Killing Eve,” but this was Keri Russell’s year to go out big.

caption We wish Oh and Keri Russell both could won for stellar performances. It’s disappointing Russell has never received recognition for her role on the FX drama. source BBC America

Oh deserved her win for the BBC America hit. It’s one of our favorites of 2018, but this was Keri Russell’s final year to win best actress in a drama for FX’s constantly underrated “The Americans,” and she gave the performance of a lifetime.

Nothing hit us harder than when Russell’s character looked out a train window and saw her daughter Paige (Holly Taylor) had abandoned her parents on the platform on the series’ finale. Her heart was ripped out of its chest and ours along with her as U2’s “With or Without You” started up. You can watch the heartbreaking scene here.

We don’t understand Richard Madden’s win for “Bodyguard” over Matthew Rhys.

caption Richard Madden in “Bodyguard.” source ophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

Madden wasn’t even on our radar to win lead actor in a drama. His win was a stunner since Rhys won the Emmy this year for his final performance on the FX series. Without “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston or “Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm in the way, it finally looked like Rhys would secure his first Golden Globe.

Like Russell, this was his final shot at a Golden Globe for his role as the KGB spy who lived across the street from an FBI agent.

Patricia Clarkson is great on “Sharp Objects,” but it wasn’t the best performance in the category.

caption Patricia Clarkson in a scene from HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Yvonne Strahovski may as well be a lead on Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale.” She’s devilishly good at playing one of the best characters we love to hate. It was a bit odd the show was entirely shut out at the Golden Globes after winning best TV drama in 2018.