Jason Momoa took his jacket off to expose his tank top at the Golden Globes and fans went wild

Jason Momoa attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with wife Lisa Bonet.

The actor wore a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants on the carpet and on stage.

However, he was seen wearing his tank top, sans jacket, during the awards show.

People enjoyed seeing Momoa in a simple tank top.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jason Momoa rocked a tank top inside the 2020 Golden Globes, and fans went wild over the look.

On Sunday, the “Aquaman” star attended the awards show with wife Lisa Bonet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Momoa presented the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. They also presented the award for best actress in a drama TV series.

Momoa wore a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants, on the carpet and on stage. He accessorized with a Cartier pin on his jacket and a wristwatch from the same brand, a skull ring from Leroys Wooden Tattoos, and a green necklace from Tribal Adornments.

Fans caught a glimpse of the 40-year-old actor wearing his black tank top when the camera followed “Succession” star Brian Cox as he went on stage to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series. He also gave his jacket to Bonet to wear.

Sleeves gone, hair up. We want to sit with Jason Momoa at tonight's #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iftgsJ7wWe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

People were ecstatic when they saw Momoa sans his jacket, showing off his buff arms.

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — ???????????????????? (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa wearing a tank top at the Globes pic.twitter.com/BpgSfM1SSR — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wear a tank top to the Golden Globes. I don’t know I can Stan any harder????????????☠️ — TooBroke4Canada (@AskVelB) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wearing a tank top to the golden globes we stan. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1XLl2iscx7 — Ottito (@Ottoyanez) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Globes, and I’m HERE for it! — Andrea Marchant (@andreamarchant) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wearing a tank top to the Golden Globes just gave me hope for 2020 #goodnight #GodBless #jasonmomoa — Sara Schottmueller (@SSchottmueller) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa giving his jacket to his wife. How is it that he just keeps getting more perfect?! #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/UU2EAzg9E7 — Joline (@R8rfan4) January 6, 2020