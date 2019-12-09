Jennifer Aniston gets first Golden Globes nomination for a TV show since ‘Friends’ 16 years ago

caption Jennifer Aniston on “The Morning Show.” source Apple TV Plus

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were just revealed, and Jennifer Aniston earned a nod for her role as news anchor Alex Lecy on Apple TV Plus’ new series “The Morning Show.”

Aniston is up for the trophy for best performance by an actress in a drama TV series at the upcoming 77th Golden Globes.

The last time the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for a TV show was when she starred as Rachel Green on “Friends.” She won the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical TV series in 2003.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were just revealed, and Jennifer Aniston earned a nod for her role on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Aniston’s portrayal of Alex Levy earned her a nomination for best performance by an actress in a drama TV series at the upcoming Golden Globes. She’s up against “Morning Show” costar Reese Witherspoon, “The Crown’s” Olivia Coleman, “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer, and “Big Little Lies'” Nicole Kidman.

“The Morning Show” dropped on Apple’s new streaming service in November 2019 and got renewed for a second season ahead of its release.

On the drama series, Aniston stars as a New York-based news anchor who has spent years in the media industry. Alex finds herself trying to stand her ground in a male-dominated office as coanchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) gets accused of sexual misconduct and is replaced by a younger reporter from West Virginia, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

caption Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on “The Morning Show.” source Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV+

Aniston’s latest Golden Globes nomination is her first for a TV show since getting recognized for her role as Rachel Green on NBC’s “Friends” 16 years ago. In 2003, the actress beat “Malcolm in the Middle’s” Jane Kaczmarek, “Will & Grace’s” Debra Messing, “Sex and the City’s” Sarah Jessica Parker, and “Life With Bonnie’s” Bonnie Hunt to win the coveted trophy for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy television series.

The previous year, Aniston earned a nomination for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries, or motion picture made for TV for her part on “Friends.”

caption Jennifer Aniston on season two of “Friends.” source NBC

“Friends” aired on NBC for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. In the years since the show ended, Aniston has primarily starred in moves that showcase her comedic side. This includes “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “Just Go With It,” “Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers,” and “Murder Mystery.”

Her role in the 2014 film “Cake” also earned Aniston a Golden Globes nomination for best performance by an actress in a drama motion picture.

Aniston’s current “Morning Show” role marks her first major return to TV since “Friends,” having previously appeared in guest-starring roles on series like “Cougar Town” and “30 Rock.”

Watch the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The awards show will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and Ricky Gervais will return as the host.