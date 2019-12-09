Fans are calling out the Golden Globes for not nominating Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’

caption Jharrel Jerome on “When They See Us.” source Netflix

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 a.m. ET.

Among the nominees for television were shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Politician,” but Netflix’s limited series “When They Us” was notably absent.

The show portrays the experiences of the real-life Exonerated Five (formerly called the Central Park Five) as they’re arrested and imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.

On Twitter, fans called out the awards ceremony for snubbing the relevant and moving show, especially considering that actor Jharrel Jerome won an Emmy for his role.

Fans on Twitter are calling out the Golden Globes for snubbing “When They See Us” after the Netflix limited series didn’t garner a single nomination for the 2020 awards show.

The nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 a.m. ET, and included nods to shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Politician” but not “When They See Us.”

Netflix’s limited series focuses on the real-life case of the Exonerated Five (formerly called the Central Park Five), a group of black and Latino teenage boys who were arrested, charged, and imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.

Fans were angry that the show, with its moving, relevant message and skilled actors, was snubbed.

where is when they see us IM MAD https://t.co/fiaTi4eoaD — ez (@wiIIowsgarrison) December 9, 2019

When They See Us has been completely shut out of the Golden Globes this year, can someone explain what the heck has happened — Neha. (@nehajay_) December 9, 2019

Wait, When They See Us is snubbed?? Wtf? https://t.co/K3IMK9IWff — Lerato. (@Lerato_Enchantd) December 9, 2019

CATCH-22 over WHEN THEY SEE US???????? *throws phone out window* https://t.co/943yLrAAXO — Sean James (@SeanJ8) December 9, 2019

Why is our greatest not enough? WHEN THEY SEE US was easily the best mini-series this year, in the year of goddamn Chernobyl. We could have celebrated both. I'm calling for an investigation. pic.twitter.com/ro5RTFVpYe — Joelle Monique ✍???? (@JoelleMonique) December 9, 2019

catch 22 over when they see us ……. make that make sense — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 9, 2019

Others pointed out that actor Jharrel Jerome received an Emmy award for his masterful performance on the show, but still wasn’t able to garner a Golden Globe nomination.

Did they really not nominate Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us? If so, that's f*cking embarrassing. It was the best performance on TV. — Lauren Morgan (@morglaur) December 9, 2019

.@goldenglobes are y’all ok?? The HFPA just wholly snubbed ‘When They See Us’ — not even giving its Emmy-winning actor a nomination. I am confusion. — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) December 9, 2019

Golden Globes really snubbed When They See Us, Niecy Nash and Jharrell Jerome — Senior Household Affairs Technician (@themusiccypher) December 9, 2019

jharrel jerome literally won an emmy for his performance in when they see us and yet the golden globes don’t even give him a nomination — pia (@spideysariana) December 9, 2019

And some even called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the group responsible for the nominations) for snubbing both people of color and women entirely.

Ugh, I woke up for the #GoldenGlobe nominations and am disappointed. No Lupita Nyong'o, no 'When They See Us', no Florence Pugh, no women directors nominated…? I just… Back to sleep, I go. pic.twitter.com/mnnGYtR4sh — Britany (@britany_murphs) December 9, 2019

It is safe to say the HFPA hated both US and When They See Us #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wMZB4cQ8H2 — BrainYounge (@BrainYoungeArs) December 9, 2019

These Golden Globes nods are atrocious. Big Little Lies S2 didn’t touch When They See Us or Euphoria and we can fight about that. #GoldenGlobesSoWhite — “AYINGO MS UNIVERSE LO???”✨ (@Zamalisa) December 9, 2019

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET.