Here are all of the Golden Globes 2020 nominees

By
Olivia Singh
-

caption
“Joker” is nominated for four Golden Globes.
source
Warner Bros.

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were just revealed.

Netflix‘s recently recent drama “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver,” leads the film nominations with six total nods. The streaming service also got recognition for “The Irishman,” “The Two Popes,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Crown,” and “Unbelievable.”

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which earned more than $1 billion at the box office and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, earned four total nominations.

Apple TV Plus got its first Golden Globe nominations thanks to “The Morning Show.” The drama’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are also nominated for the same award. Fan-favorite shows like HBO’s “Succession,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” and HBO’s “Chernobyl” earned nods in major categories.

The 77th Golden Globes takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ricky Gervais will return to host the show.

Best motion picture — drama

caption
Robert De Niro stars in Netflix’s “The Irishman.”
source
Netflix

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

caption
Joaquin Phoenix stars in “Joker.”
source
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

caption
Renée Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in “Judy.”
source
David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

caption
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
source
Sony

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption
Taron Egerton in “Rocketman.”
source
Paramount Pictures

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption
Awkwafina in “The Farewell.”
source
A24

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best motion picture — animated

caption
“Frozen 2” was released in November 2019.
source
Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best motion picture — foreign language

caption
“Parasite” is a South Korean film.
source
Neon/CJ Entertainment

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption
Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
source
TriStar Pictures

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption
Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.”
source
Netflix

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best director — motion picture

caption
Martin Scorsese directed “The Irishman.”
source
Netflix

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best screenplay — motion picture

caption
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in “Marriage Story.”
source
Heyday Films/Netflix

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best original score — motion picture

caption
Greta Gerwig directed “Little Women.”
source
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song — motion picture

caption
“Frozen 2” features new songs like “Into the Unknown.”
source
Walt Disney

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best TV series — drama

caption
“Succession” centers on the Roy family.
source
Colin Hutton/HBO

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

caption
Billy Porter on “Pose.”
source
Macall Polay/FX

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

caption
Jodie Comer on “Killing Eve.”
source
BBC America

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best TV series — musical or comedy

caption
Season two of “Fleabag” was released in May 2019.
source
Amazon Prime Studios

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption
Bill Hader on “Barry.”
source
HBO

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption
Rachel Brosnahan on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
source
Amazon Prime Studios

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption
“Chernobyl” was released on HBO in May 2019.
source
HBO

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption
Sam Rockwell on “Fosse/Verdon.”
source
FX

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption
Kaitlyn Dever on Netflix’s “Unbelievable.”
source
Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption
Kieran Culkin on season two of “Succession.”
source
HBO

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV

caption
Patricia Arquette on “The Act.”
source
CZ Post/Hulu

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”