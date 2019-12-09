Here are all of the Golden Globes 2020 nominees

caption “Joker” is nominated for four Golden Globes. source Warner Bros.

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were just revealed.

Netflix‘s recently recent drama “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver,” leads the film nominations with six total nods. The streaming service also got recognition for “The Irishman,” “The Two Popes,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Crown,” and “Unbelievable.”

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which earned more than $1 billion at the box office and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, earned four total nominations.

Apple TV Plus got its first Golden Globe nominations thanks to “The Morning Show.” The drama’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are also nominated for the same award. Fan-favorite shows like HBO’s “Succession,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” and HBO’s “Chernobyl” earned nods in major categories.

The 77th Golden Globes takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ricky Gervais will return to host the show.

Best motion picture — drama

caption Robert De Niro stars in Netflix’s “The Irishman.” source Netflix

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

caption Joaquin Phoenix stars in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

caption Renée Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in “Judy.” source David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Taron Egerton in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

caption Awkwafina in “The Farewell.” source A24

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best motion picture — animated

caption “Frozen 2” was released in November 2019. source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best motion picture — foreign language

caption “Parasite” is a South Korean film. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” source TriStar Pictures

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

caption Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.” source Netflix

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best director — motion picture

caption Martin Scorsese directed “The Irishman.” source Netflix

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best screenplay — motion picture

caption Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in “Marriage Story.” source Heyday Films/Netflix

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best original score — motion picture

caption Greta Gerwig directed “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song — motion picture

caption “Frozen 2” features new songs like “Into the Unknown.” source Walt Disney

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best TV series — drama

caption “Succession” centers on the Roy family. source Colin Hutton/HBO

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

caption Billy Porter on “Pose.” source Macall Polay/FX

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

caption Jodie Comer on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best TV series — musical or comedy

caption Season two of “Fleabag” was released in May 2019. source Amazon Prime Studios

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption Bill Hader on “Barry.” source HBO

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

caption Rachel Brosnahan on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon Prime Studios

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption “Chernobyl” was released on HBO in May 2019. source HBO

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Sam Rockwell on “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Kaitlyn Dever on Netflix’s “Unbelievable.” source Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

caption Kieran Culkin on season two of “Succession.” source HBO

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV

caption Patricia Arquette on “The Act.” source CZ Post/Hulu

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”