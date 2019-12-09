13 movies, TV shows, and actors that don’t deserve their Golden Globes nominations — sorry

caption “Game of Thrones,” “The Morning Show,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “The Lion King” remake all were nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes. source HBO, AppleTV+, Netflix, Disney

The 77th annual Golden Globes nominations were announced Monday morning in Los Angeles by Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen.

While some of the nominations were pleasant surprises, including Daniel Craig in “Knives Out,” others felt like they missed the mark.

Apple Plus’ “The Morning Show” received a lot of attention in multiple categories despite being heavily criticized.

From Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” to “The Lion King,” Insider rounded up the shows, movies, and actors who didn’t need nominations.

The 2020 Golden Globes Awards will air live on NBC on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Do we really need to keep nominating “The Kominsky Method”?

caption Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas star in “The Kominsky Method.” source Mike Yarish/Netflix

There are so many great comedies on television right now. It’s difficult to see how this Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) comedy for grandparents keeps getting selected for best TV comedy or musical over some of the best comedies of the decade, including “The Good Place” and “Schitt’s Creek.” It’s clearly only getting nominated because of the star talent of Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. This feels like another Netflix series that would normally be canceled after three seasons. – Kirsten Acuna

“Big Little Lies” was far from the best TV drama of the year, and other HBO series deserved that spot.

caption Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep on “Big Little Lies.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

The second season of “Big Little Lies” was one of the most overhyped shows of the year. HBO’s summer breakout hit “Euphoria” would’ve been a more deserving choice. The divisive final season of “Game of Thrones” led to a near-shutout at the Golden Globes, but we think even that enormous feat of TV should have landed a nomination, too. – Kim Renfro

This is the third time that Rachel Brosnahan has been nominated for best actress in a TV comedy series.

caption Rachel Brosnahan stars on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

While no one would argue that “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is a bad show, or that Brosnahan is a bad actress, the Amazon comedy has had more than its fair share of awards show recognition in recent years. Although the entertainment-centric story undoubtedly appeals to Hollywood types, it’s time to stop giving “Maisel” and its stars nominations. It’s not that they’re undeserving – it’s just that there are so many other shows and actors worth recognizing. – Libby Torres

Of all the performances given on the final season of “Game of Thrones,” we’re surprised to see Kit Harington as the sole nominee.

caption Kit Harington as Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Kit Harington poured his heart and soul into the character Jon Snow, and had standout years on “Game of Thrones.” But the eighth and final season was not one of those times thanks to much weaker scripts. Jon Snow’s role this season was severely underwritten, and Harington’s costar Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) should’ve gotten a nod instead. – Kim Renfro

“The Politician” wasn’t even the best Netflix comedy of the year.

caption Ben Platt stars on Netflix’s satirical drama “The Politician.” source Netflix

This new Netflix series was overwrought and hollow compared to many of the great comedies on TV, including its fellow nominees. Other Netflix shows like “Russian Doll” or “Big Mouth” were far superior in 2019. And we were surprised to see “The Politician” listed instead of HBO’s “Veep,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” or PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” – Kim Renfro

Helen Mirren is a dynamite performer, but the actress in a limited series category is overwhelmingly white and there are other stars deserved the nod.

caption Helen Mirren stars as the Russian empress in “Catherine the Great.” source Giles Keyte/HBO

Helen Mirren was nominated for HBO’s limited series “Catherine the Great.” The Golden Globes completely snubbed Netflix’s limited series “When They See Us,” and we think Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash (both of whom got Emmy nominations for their performances on “When They See Us”) should be on this list instead. – Kim Renfro

The best actress in a comedy movie category has an odd mix of nominees, and Cate Blanchett stands out in a bad way.

caption Cate Blanchette in the forgettable movie “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” source Annapurna Pictures

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” hardly made a ripple of conversation this year when it came and went from theaters. The movie was almost universally panned by critics, and we’re surprised to see it pop up at Golden Globes. Cate Blanchett is a great performer, but this was not an award-winning role. – Kim Renfro

Though “The Lion King” is technically an animated film, we weren’t expecting it to receive a nomination.

caption Jon Favreau directed the new remake of “The Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

Disney already received two nominations in the best animated category for “Frozen 2” and “Toy Story 4.” Does it really need a third? Though the “Lion King” remake is a visual feast to the eyes because of the photoreal technology created to bring the story to life, the film was panned by many critics. One of the film’s biggest criticisms was that the animals were so hyperrealistic that they couldn’t emote.

Give it all of the technical achievements that you want, but there were better animated movies to highlight, including Netflix’s excellent “Klaus.” – Kirsten Acuna

Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” received a nomination for best drama even though it’s pretty overrated.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play journalists on “The Morning Show.” source AppleTV+

Even though “The Morning Show” seemed like a promising entry for the tech company into the world of TV, it didn’t actually live up to the hype. Despite a stellar cast and an intriguing concept, much of “The Morning Show” isn’t actually that interesting to watch. It seemed more like a vehicle for its stars – Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell – than anything else. – Libby Torres

“The Two Popes” was the third Netflix film to be nominated for best drama motion picture.

caption Anthony Hopkins stars in “The Two Popes.” source Netflix

Surely, Netflix didn’t need to have three of the five best drama motion picture nods? There were so many other acclaimed films from “Honey Boy” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Hustlers.” It seems a bit much for the streamer to get almost every nod in one category. – Kirsten Acuna

That said, both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon didn’t need to be nominated for “The Morning Show.”

caption Two stars from the same show shouldn’t be nominated when there’s so much other talent to choose from. source Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV+

The best thing “The Morning Show” has going for it are its strong performances from Witherspoon and Aniston, but both of them don’t need to be nominated. There were plenty of other actresses who should’ve received a nod ranging from Zendaya on HBO’s “Euphoria” to the “Game of Thrones” stars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Lena Headey. – Kirsten Acuna

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been nominated too many times before.

caption Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan star on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Dominating both the Emmys and the Golden Globes in the past few years, Amazon’s comedy has received its fair share of awards. What started out as a novel, original show has quickly become an expected winner at awards shows, often at the expense of smaller, lesser-known comedies. And while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” isn’t necessarily a bad show, it’s time to let others shine. – Libby Torres

Todd Phillips should’ve been swapped out with a female director for best director.

caption Where were all the female directors? source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Once again, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association failed to acknowledge any female directors even though there are at least three big contenders for buzzed-about dramas. Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Alma Ha’rel (“Honey Boy”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) all could have and should have received a nod over Todd Phillips for “Joker.”

“Joker’s” nods are well-deserved, but in the best director category, Phillips feels like the odd man out among Mendes, Scorsese, Tarantino, Joon Ho. – Kirsten Acuna