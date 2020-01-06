Dramatic sleeves were all over the Golden Globes red carpet. Here’s how 13 stars wore the look.

caption Dramatic sleeves were all over the Golden Globes red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

If there’s one trend that was very evident at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, it has to be dramatic sleeves.

Stars like Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Comer all put their own spin on the look, which is predicted to be huge in 2020.

Emily Sanchez, a celebrity stylist, told Insider that the puffed-sleeve trend “has been growing for the past few seasons but seems to continue to have interesting iterations on the runway.” She said you can expect to see even more types of sleeves, from structured designs to whimsical sheer ones, in 2020.

Here’s a look at how celebrities at the Golden Globes proved the trend is here to stay.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore sheer dramatic sleeves with ruffled stitching on the red carpet.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“The Politician” star arrived at the Golden Globes in a Fendi gown, Christian Louboutin heels, and Bvlgari jewelry.

Kaitlyn Dever’s puffed sleeves featured the same intricate pattern as her dress.

caption Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

The “Booksmart” actress wore a Valentino gown, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and Aldo shoes.

Rachel Bilson’s sleeves actually featured small polka dots.

caption Rachel Bilson attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Bilson wore a black lace Brock Collection gown to the awards show.

Dakota Fanning’s dramatic sleeves matched the princess-inspired look of her dress.

caption Dakota Fanning attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Golden Globes

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star wore a lavender Dior gown with Sophia Webster heels.

Zoey Deutch made a statement in these billowing sleeves.

caption Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The star of “The Politician” wore a jaw-dropping marigold Fendi jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Harry Winston jewelry.

Olivia Colman’s sleeves stood out against the fitted form of her red gown.

caption Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff

“The Crown” actress wore an Emilia Wickstead gown with Chopard jewelry.

Cate Blanchett combined the “naked dress” trend with dramatic sleeves.

caption Cate Blanchett attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

The “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” actress brought the sunshine to the red carpet in her yellow Mary Katrantzou gown. She added Pomellato jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes to complete the look.

Janina Gavankar’s electric blue sleeves were the focal point of her dress.

caption Janina Gavankar attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Gavankar wore a Georges Chakra gown with jewelry from Mémoire and Hearts on Fire.

Jodie Comer’s sleeves matched the drama of the rest of her dress.

caption Jodie Comer attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The “Killing Eve” star wowed in an emerald Mary Katrantzou dress.

Bel Powley’s sleeves were just as ornate as the rest of her dress.

caption Bel Powley attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

“The Morning Show” actress wore a light-blue Miu Miu gown with vintage Chanel jewelry to the awards show.

Toni Collette’s sleeves were the cherry on top of this already dramatic gown.

caption Toni Collette attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Joe Scarnici / Contributor / Getty Images

The “Unbelievable” star wore a high-neck gown by Erdem, which featured floral embellishments.

The puffy sleeves of Lucy Boynton’s intergalactic gown match this dramatic look.

caption Lucy Boynton attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source P. Lehman / Barcroft Media/Getty Images

“The Politician” star arrived at the Golden Globes in a Louis Vuitton dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Isla Fisher’s sleeves add just the right amount of drama to her magenta dress.

caption Isla Fisher attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Fisher wore an off-the-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown with Dena Kemp jewelry.