Kit Harington was the only ‘Game of Thrones’ star nominated for a Golden Globe, and Emilia Clarke fans are outraged

caption Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The nominees for the upcoming 2020 Golden Globe awards were announced Monday morning, and some were intrigued to see the final season of “Game of Thrones” land just one nomination. Kit Harington (who played Jon Snow) has been recognized for the best actor in a drama series category, and Emilia Clarke fans are expressing their disappointment.

Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen underwent the most drastic character transformation on the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Though the series hasn’t historically won many Golden Globe awards, many fans found it surprising that Clarke wasn’t given a nomination.

Fans responded on Twitter with a mix of outrage, sadness, and disappointment.

OKAY BUT WHERE IS EMILIA CLARKE? Like Kit Harington said TWO lines in the final season and got a nomination! This is some kind of JOKE? pic.twitter.com/pv5OXlAR3J — ba. (@swiftlegacie) December 9, 2019

WTF no Emilia ?? — MF202078 (@WestedDavid) December 9, 2019

emilia clarke gave this speech in three languages (two that are completely fictitious) while standing in front of only a green screen, without a rehersal, and did it all in one single take — and apperently thats still not good enough for the emmys or the golden globes pic.twitter.com/iitYtD7NDX — prince ben organa solo of alderaan (@jewishbensolo) December 9, 2019

Seriously, this is all a joke.

I love Kit you guys know that but his character was null last season (and it pains me to admit it).

THE FREAKIN WEIGHT OF THE SEASON WAS ON EMILIA’S SHOULDERS. HOW THEY DARE. — Noor-Hal (@noorhal) December 9, 2019

This is nice for Kit, but it’s a shame Emilia didn’t get one ???? https://t.co/on96TdUIDo — Vaenerys Colgaryen, Queen of the Ashes (@vkcoleartist) December 9, 2019

I love Kit but man had 3 lines all season ????????‍♀️ — CMAC (@CarlaMcken) December 9, 2019

Kit Harrington gets nominated over Emilia Clarke….ok pic.twitter.com/ygDi66vGRl — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 8, 2019

Emilia Clarke had to face big green screen her whole GOT life just so she can satisfy GOT’s viewers and she never failed to do that. Acting in a room full of green screen and pretending everything is real when she only see green screen is hard. pic.twitter.com/tOpZZ4Em4N — Emilia Clarke Things (@cIarkethings) December 9, 2019

florence lupita emilia lena zendaya i’m going to give y’all those awards i’m literally gonna steaI those awards and give them to you — َ (@midsqmmar) December 9, 2019

no lupita nyong'o no florence pugh no viola davis no emilia clarke no lena headey no constance wu no robert pattinson no willem dafoe no shuzhen zhou no zendaya #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aNnlBd0PAj — dinosaur (@theliqhthouse) December 9, 2019

THEY NOMINATED KIT BUT NOT EMILIA AGAIN HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/mdoIDh3r17 — dinosaur (@theliqhthouse) December 9, 2019

Emilia deserves al the love pic.twitter.com/tDrNdWHlYf — Ruby ♡ (@greedyruby) December 9, 2019

Others came to Kit Harington’s defense, or simply celebrated his nomination

people are so ugly about kit harington's nominations as if he hasn't given this performance SO MUCH over the years like yea the writing in the last season was off but still he gave it his best with the material he had im– pic.twitter.com/JuQLYCJDNd — tanvi (@tanviberwah) December 9, 2019

It's not his fault the script was bad. He did a very good job — nobody (@meekaakutha) December 9, 2019

Congrats Kit. You put your heart and soul into playing Jon Snow all these years and the North remembers! pic.twitter.com/uYcXvtdgSs — London girl (@Londoner_2019) December 9, 2019

Clarke was nominated for best actress in a drama at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, where she lost to Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”). Harington was also nominated for best actor at the 2019 Emmys, but also lost (to Billy Porter, who won for “Pose”). This is Harington’s first Golden Globe nomination.

The Golden Globes Awards will air live on NBC on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET.