Tom Hanks couldn’t handle Ricky Gervais’ opening Golden Globes monologue, and his face really says it all

caption The host Ricky Gervais onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The host Ricky Gervais started the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with a string of jokes, mostly aimed at the Hollywood actors and creators in the room.

Tom Hanks was shown several times making priceless reactions, from his mouth agape to a close-eyed grimace and more.

So far, Tom Hanks is the most relatable and memed face of the Golden Globes.

The comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening with a string of pointed jokes in his opening monologue. Among the seated Hollywood A-listers inside the Beverly Hilton hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, California, was Tom Hanks – and his reactions to the monologue quickly became the most meme-able part of the night.

The first of several Hanks reactions came after Gervais made a joke about the actress Felicity Huffman, saying he rode to the awards ceremony in a car with a license plate probably made by the actress (who recently served two weeks in prison for her role in the college-admissions scandal).

Just after he was seen with his mouth agape, Hanks appeared to point to the bottle of Champagne in front of him, requesting a drink.

Hanks’ wife, the actress Rita Wilson, also appeared shocked by the joke. (Wilson started off the day by lamenting on social media about her hired hair and makeup artist failing to show up on time.)

As Gervais’ monologue continued, his jokes were made more directly at the Hollywood stars, writers, and directors in the room. The camera cut to Hanks again several more times, spawning even more reaction shots circulating online.

This is Gervais’ fifth time hosting the Golden Globes, and his presence was a surprising choice for some based on his history of transphobic comments.

Gervais himself started the night by acknowledging that he had seemingly been given a pass in appearing yet again.

“I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets,” Gervais said. “Luckily, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can hardly speak English, and they have no idea what Twitter is. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel.”

Gervais said multiple times throughout the monologue that he “didn’t care” about the Golden Globes, nor people’s reactions, and attributed the lack of care to the fact that this would be the final time he’d host the awards.