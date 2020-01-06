Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes a sex joke about former President Barack Obama during her Golden Globes acceptance speech

caption Writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. source NBC

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of “Fleabag,” won two Golden Globes at Sunday’s 77th award ceremony in the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

At the end of her second speech, Waller-Bridge personally thanked former president Barack Obama for putting “Fleabag” on his “best of 2019” list.

“As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” she said. “And if you don’t get that joke, please watch season one of ‘Fleabag’ really, really quickly.”

On the pilot episode of “Fleabag,” Waller-Bridge’s character masturbates to a video of Obama giving a political speech.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge took time at the end of her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech to personally thank former US president Barack Obama. It was an allusion to a very sexual scene that comes on the very first episode of her show.

“Personally, I’d like to also thank Obama,” Waller-Bridge said pausing slightly and smiling. “For putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. And if you don’t get that joke, please watch season one of ‘Fleabag’ really, really quickly.”

Last week, just before the end of 2019, Obama tweeted out a list of his favorite movies and TV shows of the year. “Fleabag” season two was one of just three shows he gave a nod to (along with Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and HBO’s “Watchmen”).

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

He didn’t mention the first season of “Fleabag” back when it premiered in 2016.

But upon seeing this list, many “Fleabag” fans realized what it must mean: That Barack Obama had watched both seasons one and two of the show, and therefore seen a very pointed reference to himself.

On the pilot episode of ‘Fleabag,’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character masturbates to a video of Obama giving a political speech

The scene comes when a stranger asks Waller-Bridge’s character (who goes unnamed on the show but is assumed to be the titular “Fleabag”) why she and her last boyfriend broke up. Fleabag has a flashback to sitting in bed, watching President Barack Obama give a speech, and putting her hand underneath the bedcovers so she can pleasure herself.

Fleabag’s boyfriend suddenly wakes up and sees what she’s doing. She shuts the computer, but the damage is done. The ensuing argument leads to her boyfriend leaving.

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character watching a video of Barack Obama on the pilot episode of “Fleabag.” source Amazon

So, naturally, “Fleabag” fans were left deeply amused to see the former president give a shout out to the show that included this moment in its very first five minutes.

“Fleabag” won both the Golden Globe for best tv series (musical or comedy) and Waller-Bridge won best actress for her performance in the show. You can stream “Fleabag” on Amazon Prime video here.