Watch Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o jokingly kiss at a Golden Globes after-party

- source
- George Pimentel/WireImage
- The “Black Panther” cast attended the 2019 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday night and had some fun at the after parties.
- Co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan jokingly kissed in an elevator as Danai Gurira caught the two in the act.
- She busted into the elevator and pushed Jordan away before swooping in and dipping Nyong’o off-camera.
- The hilarious video was part of InStyle’s video series at the magazine’s after-party where celebrities film short clips in an elevator.
- Nyongo shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, “When the cat’s away.”
- Watch the video below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
- Read more:
- All the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
- All of the 2019 Golden Globes winners
Golden Globe winner Regina King addresses people who mock celebrities for speaking up on issues and then makes a remarkable pledge
Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie a b—- on the Golden Globes red carpet