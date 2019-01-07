See inside the official Golden Globes after party where all the night’s winners came to celebrate

caption Richard Madden attends the official viewing and after party of The Golden Globe Awards hosted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. source Rachel Luna/Getty Images

The 2019 Golden Globes took place Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

INSIDER was on hand for the official after-party where the night’s winners got their statues engraved.

We mapped out all the best behind-the-scenes moments you want to know.

Among the highlights were Richard Madden was gleeful, Glenn Close and Patricia Clarkson each got a round of applause from the staff, and Bill Murray sneaked back into the catering area for a sandwich.

Sunday evening’s Golden Globes award ceremony, hosted at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, was a celebratory evening of movies, television, and Hollywood’s biggest stars.

INSIDER was on hand at the official after-party where many of the Golden Globe winners came to get their new statues personally engraved.

Let’s walk through the night together to reflect on the best celebrity moments of the evening you definitely didn’t get to see on camera.

7:51 p.m. My first major celeb sighting of the night occurs when the meme-famous “Fiji water girl” offers me the last bottle of Fiji water on her a tray. I take this as an auspicious sign.

caption Fiji Water became a star on Golden Globes night. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

8:04 p.m. Richard Madden, who won best actor in a TV series (drama) comes in the room grinning like a kid on his birthday. His shock and excitement over the win for his role on “Bodyguard” is palpable. He snaps selfies, takes videos on his cell phone of the engraving happening, wipes his forehead with a handkerchief, and stares lovingly at the award when it’s finally handed back to him.

caption “Bodyguard” and “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden strikes a cool pose while waiting for his Globe to be engraved. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

8:17 p.m. As Madden turns to leave, he catches the eye of Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”). Criss holds up his own Golden Globe in acknowledgment. As Criss gets farther down the line, he turns away from the engraving to look at the TV showing Rami Malek’s acceptance speech for best actor in a drama movie. When “Bohemian Rhapsody” is announced as the best picture winner, Criss turns again and slow claps.

caption Darren Criss at the official Golden Globes after party. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

8:29 p.m. “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star and best actress winner Rachel Brosnahan watches with fascination as Aldo Padilla, an RGA staff member, uses a cell phone to scan the bottom of her Golden Globe before handing it back to her.

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan successfully defended her best actress title for a second year. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

8:31 p.m. I ask Padilla what exactly he’s doing to the awards, and he explains how the statues are microchipped and programmed with a verification system. He scans each award in order to verify it’s real and belongs to the named winner standing in front of him.

8:33 p.m. Jeff Bridges winks at a massive crowd of fans watching him wait for his Golden Globe to be returned to him.

8:44 p.m. Chris Miller pretends to use his Golden Globe award for best animated feature (“Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse”) as a weight and does several bicep curls for the camera. The entire movie team – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Robert Persichetti Jr., Peter Ramsey, Christina Steinberg and Rodney Rothman – are the most exuberant and joyous group I see all night.

8:47 p.m. Lord is given back his newly engraved award. “Now what?” he asks. “Onto the pawn shop?”

9:00 p.m. Christian Bale and Glenn Close are chatting and smiling as they both wait for their Golden Globes.

caption Glenn Close, winner of best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama for “The Wife,” attends the official viewing and after party of The Golden Globe Awards hosted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. source Rachel Luna/Getty Images

9:12 p.m. Glenn is the first star to get a round of applause from the large engraving team as she accepts her finished award and turns to leave.

9:36 p.m. Bill Murray is suddenly standing next to us, on the wrong side of the barrier. The security guard is conflicted, because she’s not supposed to let anyone up that way.

9:37 p.m. Murray changes direction and instead wanders back towards the catering kitchen, shaking the hand of the server along the way. He resurfaces from the kitchen with a plate of food in hand. He stands off to the side, behind a curtain, to avoid being seen. Of course, I see him.

caption Bill Murray sneaks off with some food during the Globes after party. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

9:46 p.m. On my way to the bathroom, I pass Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter”) and resist the urge to talk to her about Aunt Petunia.

9:52 p.m. Mahershala Ali puts his arm around Amatus Sami-Karim while they watch his statue get engraved.

9:56 p.m. Brian Currie, ahead of Ali in line, has two awards. When Ali comes to collect his Golden Globe, Padilla double checks with his co-workers that Ali only has the one statue. Ali cracks up, feigning offense at the way he was just almost roasted for only having one Golden Globe instead of two.

9:59 p.m. A man walks up to the barrier in front of me, scanning the area for a server. Seconds later Patricia Clarkson comes up behind him and touches his shoulder, saying “Champagne!” Or maybe she said “No champagne!” because the man soon procures two bottles of Fiji water. After gulping down some water, Clarkson and her ethereal dress train dance around to the loud music blaring.

10:06 p.m. Clarkson’s engraved Golden Globe is returned to her, and she thanks the team profusely. This triggers the second applause of the night from the engraving team, all of whom cannot stop beaming at her.

