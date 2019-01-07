The 25 best outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globes

- source
- Christopher Polk/Getty
- The 2019 Golden Globes aired live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 6.
- Celebrities wore some truly head-turning gowns and suits to the awards ceremony.
- Stars like Lady Gaga and Amy Adams stole the show.
On Sunday, the biggest stars in film and television gathered at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, for the 2019 Golden Globes.
As expected, celebrities turned up to the awards ceremony wearing head-turning gowns, suits, and other memorable ensembles.
In case you missed it, we rounded up our 25 favorite red-carpet looks from the Golden Globes below.
Lady Gaga wore a design by Valentino.

- Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images
The light-blue dress featured a flowing train and puffy sleeves, which she paired with matching blue hair.
Read more: Lady Gaga’s blue ball gown looks almost exactly like one Judy Garland wore over half a decade ago in ‘A Star Is Born’
Constance Wu’s orange belt added a nice pop of color.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She wore a custom gown by Vera Wang.
Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a bright blue dress.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Calvin Klein design featured fringe detailing throughout.
Gemma Chan arrived in a deep shade of blue.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her gown featured an open design at the front with a flowing train in the back.
Amy Adams wore an off-the-shoulder deep emerald dress.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
She was wearing a design by Calvin Klein.
Lili Reinhart matched her gown to the red carpet.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She wore a flowing red ball gown-style dress with a sheer tulle skirt.
Michelle Yeoh arrived in a stunning shade of green.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.
She paired her ensemble with the ring from the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Janelle Monae opted for an intricate layered ensemble.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her dress blended shades of black, gold, and white for an eye-catching effect.
Jamie Lee Curtis added a touch of sparkle to her white ensemble.

- Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
She carried a matching white clutch to complete the look.
Alison Brie wore a custom Vera Wang design.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The ball gown-style dress featured tons of billowing tulle.
Kaley Cuoco wore a black-and-white gown.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The dress featured a black bow at the waist.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrived in some bright colors.

- Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images
Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.
Timothée Chalamet went for an all-black ensemble.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
His glittering, sequined harness added an interesting twist to his look.
Julia Roberts traded in her glamorous gowns for some chic black pants.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her light peach top extended into a slight train behind her pants.
Halle Berry opted for a semi-sheer gown.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The dress was in a deep shade of red, which she paired with black strappy heels.
Judy Greer opted for a sleek pantsuit.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A bowtie and black handbag completed the look.
Co-host Sandra Oh arrived in a sleek white gown.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The classic dress featured puffy, ruffled detailing on the right shoulder.
Nicole Kidman arrived in a shimmering design by Michael Kors.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The dress was in a bold shade of burgundy.
Lucy Liu’s one-shoulder gown featured an intricate print and embroidery.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A sheer overlay added an extra layer to the look.
Jamella Jamil walked the carpet in a flowing ballgown.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Darren Criss wore a tuxedo jacket with an intricate floral print.
- source

The print added a nice twist to the classic look.
Penelope Cruz opted for a sleek black gown.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The gown by Ralph & Russo featured a billowing skirt.
Chrissy Metz wore a bold shade of red.

- Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Her off-the-shoulder dress had floral designs on the sleeves.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.

- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.
