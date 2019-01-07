The 25 best outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globes

caption Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globes. source Christopher Polk/Getty

The 2019 Golden Globes aired live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 6.

Celebrities wore some truly head-turning gowns and suits to the awards ceremony.

Stars like Lady Gaga and Amy Adams stole the show.

On Sunday, the biggest stars in film and television gathered at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, for the 2019 Golden Globes.

As expected, celebrities turned up to the awards ceremony wearing head-turning gowns, suits, and other memorable ensembles.

In case you missed it, we rounded up our 25 favorite red-carpet looks from the Golden Globes below.

Lady Gaga wore a design by Valentino.

caption “A Star Is Born” star Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

The light-blue dress featured a flowing train and puffy sleeves, which she paired with matching blue hair.

Read more: Lady Gaga’s blue ball gown looks almost exactly like one Judy Garland wore over half a decade ago in ‘A Star Is Born’

Constance Wu’s orange belt added a nice pop of color.

caption “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a custom gown by Vera Wang.

Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a bright blue dress.

caption “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Calvin Klein design featured fringe detailing throughout.

Gemma Chan arrived in a deep shade of blue.

caption “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her gown featured an open design at the front with a flowing train in the back.

Amy Adams wore an off-the-shoulder deep emerald dress.

caption “Sharp Objects” star Amy Adams attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She was wearing a design by Calvin Klein.

Lili Reinhart matched her gown to the red carpet.

caption “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a flowing red ball gown-style dress with a sheer tulle skirt.

Michelle Yeoh arrived in a stunning shade of green.

caption “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

She paired her ensemble with the ring from the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Janelle Monae opted for an intricate layered ensemble.

caption Janelle Monae attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her dress blended shades of black, gold, and white for an eye-catching effect.

Jamie Lee Curtis added a touch of sparkle to her white ensemble.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She carried a matching white clutch to complete the look.

Alison Brie wore a custom Vera Wang design.

caption “GLOW” star Alison Brie attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The ball gown-style dress featured tons of billowing tulle.

Kaley Cuoco wore a black-and-white gown.

caption Kaley Cuoco attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The dress featured a black bow at the waist.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrived in some bright colors.

caption Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.

Timothée Chalamet went for an all-black ensemble.

caption “Beautiful Boy” star Timothee Chalamet attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His glittering, sequined harness added an interesting twist to his look.

Julia Roberts traded in her glamorous gowns for some chic black pants.

caption “Homecoming” star Julia Roberts attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her light peach top extended into a slight train behind her pants.

Halle Berry opted for a semi-sheer gown.

caption Halle Berry attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The dress was in a deep shade of red, which she paired with black strappy heels.

Judy Greer opted for a sleek pantsuit.

caption Judy Greer attends the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A bowtie and black handbag completed the look.

Co-host Sandra Oh arrived in a sleek white gown.

caption “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The classic dress featured puffy, ruffled detailing on the right shoulder.

Nicole Kidman arrived in a shimmering design by Michael Kors.

caption “Destroyer” star Nicole Kidman attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The dress was in a bold shade of burgundy.

Lucy Liu’s one-shoulder gown featured an intricate print and embroidery.

caption Lucy Liu attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A sheer overlay added an extra layer to the look.

Jamella Jamil walked the carpet in a flowing ballgown.

caption “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actress wore a pink ball gown with floral embroidery, and a pair of jeans underneath.

Darren Criss wore a tuxedo jacket with an intricate floral print.

caption Darren Criss attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The print added a nice twist to the classic look.

Penelope Cruz opted for a sleek black gown.

caption Penelope Cruz attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The gown by Ralph & Russo featured a billowing skirt.

Chrissy Metz wore a bold shade of red.

caption “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder dress had floral designs on the sleeves.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.

caption “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.

