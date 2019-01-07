15 delightful photos from the 2019 Golden Globes that everyone can’t stop talking about

caption Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the 76th annual Golden Globes. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 2019 Golden Globes took place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

There were plenty of adorable, hilarious, and meme-able moments, including couple antics from Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, a photo-bombing “Fiji Water girl,” and Lady Gaga being iconic.

Here are the 15 best photos from the star-studded evening.

The 76th annual Golden Globes was, true to form, a star-studded evening with major upsets, history-making wins, meme-able moments, and plenty of alcohol.

Held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the event’s best moments included the ubiquitous “Fiji Water girl,” an iconic pose by Lady Gaga, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s antics, and Rami Malek’s sheer excitement to be there extended to his newly announced co-star-turned girlfriend.

Here are 15 of the best photos from the night.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer channeled their “Killing Eve” characters.

caption Sandra Oh won best actress in a television series (drama) for her role on “Killing Eve.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh wore white while her co-star Jodie Comer wore black, which corresponds to their characters’ personalities on “Killing Eve.” Fans also fawned over how the two were holding hands.

Oh got teary-eyed while accepting her award onstage.

caption Oh also hosted the show with Andy Samberg, becoming the first person of Asian descent to host the Golden Globes. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Oh is now the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes; she won her first in 2006 for her role as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Read more: Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh thanked her parents in Korean and people are loving it

The “Fiji Water Girl” truly came to serve on the red carpet.

caption Camilla Belle and Richard Madden were upstaged by the Fiji Water Girl on the red carpet. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

She posed in the background of multiple photos and instantly became a meme.

We were blessed with the Wakanda salute.

caption “Black Panther” was nominated for best motion picture (drama). source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Black Panther” co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan indulged fans and performed the famous “Wakanda Forever” salute while presenting the award for best animated feature.

Read more: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman is sick and tired of doing the Wakanda salute all the time

Lady Gaga mimed a famous moment from “A Star Is Born” after she won.

caption “Shallow” from the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack won best original song in a motion picture. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s character from “A Star is Born,” Ally, is insecure about her nose and traces the shape of her profile in the film.

After “Shallow,” Ally’s breakthrough song, won best original song in a motion picture, Gaga did the same for the cameras.

Gaga also got a lot of love from her “Shallow” co-writers.

caption Gaga was also nominated for best actress in a motion picture (drama). source Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Shallow” was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Later that night, Gaga’s fiancé posted the best photo of her celebration.

caption Gaga eating cereal in bed with her Golden Globe is a mood. source @christiancarino/Instagram

Gaga’s fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, posted a photo of the singer in bed – eating a bowl of cereal and cuddled up with her award for best original song.

“What a rager,” Carino wrote, adding the heart emoji.

Billy Porter stunned fans with his elaborate look.

caption Billy Porter was nominated for best actor in a television series (drama) for his role in “Pose.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter’s embroidered suit and hot pink cape, designed by Randi Rahm, instantly became a fan-favorite look. He did his best to work every possible angle on the red carpet – and even “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Elisabeth Moss had to stop and stare in delight.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell struck some incredible poses.

caption Kristen Bell was nominated for best actress in a television series (musical or comedy) for her role in “The Good Place.” source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were up to their usual adorable antics, both before the show and on the red carpet.

Justin Hartley adorably adjusted his wife’s train on the red carpet.

caption Justin Hartley is up for a Critics’ Choice Award this year for best supporting actor in a drama series. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley was very attentive to his wife, Chrishell Stause, throughout their heartwarming red carpet appearance.

Idris Elba and Richard Madden cracked each other up.

caption Both actors have been reported to be the next James Bond. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Richard Madden was one of the viewers’ favorite pairings of the night.

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph staged a hilarious proposal.

caption The comedians presented two awards together. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Just before presenting “Green Book” with the award for best screenplay, Maya Rudolph jokingly proposed to Amy Poehler onstage, sparking one of the funniest moments of the night.

Read more: 7 Golden Globe winners that don’t deserve their win – sorry

“Oh my God, I cannot believe you’re doing this,” Poehler said. “Are we stealing focus away from the next award?”

“Don’t worry, it’s just best screenplay,” Rudolph responded.

Timothée Chalamet became son of the year by bringing his mom to the show.

caption Timothée Chalamet was nominated for best supporting actor in “Beautiful Boy.” source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Timothée Chalamet also made waves with his daring outfit, complete with an “embroidered bib.”

Rami Malek shared a moment with his co-star-turned-girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody” won best motion picture (drama). source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Rami Malek won best actor in a motion picture (drama) for portraying the legendary singer Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lucy Boynton played Mercury’s ex-fianceé and lifelong friend Mary Austin.

Malek confirmed the actors’ real-life relationship just days ago, which makes their celebratory moment all the sweeter.

Julia Roberts may have had the best Instagram of the night.

caption Julia Roberts was nominated for best actress in a TV series (drama) for “Homecoming.” source @juliaroberts/Instagram

Julia Roberts ended the evening in the most appropriate way: eating burgers with her husband.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” she wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.