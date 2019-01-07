All the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

caption “Sharp Objects” star Amy Adams attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Awards show season kicked off with the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Nominees and attendees arrived wearing some of the first major red-carpet looks of the year.

Nominees such as Amy Adams, Darren Criss, and Sandra Oh were among the highlights.

The Golden Globe Awards mark the beginning of awards show season, which also means it’s the start of this year’s red-carpet fashion.

For the past 75 years, celebrities have walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes wearing styles that will set the tone for future awards shows like the Grammys and Oscars.

Outfits like Julia Roberts’ oversized suit in 1990 and Beyoncé’s glimmering gold dress in 2007 prove that the Globes are responsible for more than a few iconic red carpet moments. This year’s 76th annual Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday was no different.

Many of the attendees also wore “Time’s Up” bracelets and ribbons in support of this year’s TIMESUPx2 campaign.

Here are the all the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globes Awards.

Co-host Sandra Oh arrived in a sleek white gown.

caption “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The classic dress featured puffy, ruffled detailing on the right shoulder.

Lady Gaga wore a design by Valentino.

caption Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The light blue dress featured a flowing train and puffy sleeves, which she paired with some matching blue hair.

Amy Adams wore an off-the-shoulder deep emerald dress.

caption “Sharp Objects” star Amy Adams attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She was wearing a design by Calvin Klein.

Lili Reinhart matched her gown to the red carpet.

caption “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a flowing red ballgown-style dress with sheer tulle at the skirt.

Dakota Fanning arrived in a sleek silvery gown.

caption Dakota Fanning attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

She paired her dress with matching glimmery jewelry.

Gina Rodriguez’s gown had an intricate design at the bodice.

caption Gina Rodriguez attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The dress featured lots of floral patterns and detailing at the neckline.

Lucy Liu’s one-shoulder gown featured an intricate print and embroidery.

caption Lucy Liu attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A sheer overlay added an extra layer to the look.

Jodie Comer brought the drama with a flowing black gown.

caption “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The dress had a sheer overlay at the shoulders with puffy sleeves.

Co-host Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom arrived early in the night.

caption Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Samberg was in a classic black tuxedo, while Newsom wore a sleeveless dress with a heart cutout at the center.

Michelle Yeoh arrived in a stunning shade of green.

caption Michelle Yeoh attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

She paired her ensemble with the ring from the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Jamella Jamil walked the carpet in a flowing ballgown.

caption “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actress wore a pink ballgown with floral embroidery.

Jamie Lee Curtis added a touch of sparkle to her white ensemble.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She carried a matching white clutch to complete the look.

Richard Madden wore a classic black tuxedo.

caption “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her went with a black bow tie to complete the look.

Tony Shalhoub brightened up the carpet with a white blazer.

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shalhoub attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her paired the jacket with black pants and shoes.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrived in some bright colors.

caption Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.

Darren Criss wore a tuxedo jacket with an intricate floral print.

caption Darren Criss attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The print added a nice twist to the classic look.

D’Arcy Carden opted for a bold shade of orange.

caption “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The dress featured thing blue straps around the neck.

Rosamund Pike arrived in a black dress with a few modern touches.

caption “A Private War” star Rosamund Pike attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She paired the cut-out design with a shimmering blazer draped over her shoulders.

Caitriona Balfe opted for a black and burgundy gown.

caption “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The floor-length dress featured a ruffled design at the skirt.

Yvonne Strahovski opted for a light shade of teal.

caption “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She paired the colorful dress with some sparkling diamonds.

Spike Lee brought a pop of purple to the carpet.

caption “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee attends the 2019 Golden Globes source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He paired his purple suit with gold shoes.

Rachel Brosnahan opted for a bright pop of color.

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a gown in an eye-catching shade of yellow.

Yalitza Aparicio gown featured a cut-out design at the bodice.

caption “Roma” star Yalitza Aparicio attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her skirt also featured tons of sparkling embellishments.

Thandie Newton shimmered in an elegant design.

caption “Westworld” star Thandie Newton attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She added a silver clutch to complete the eye-catching ensemble.

Penelope Cruz opted for a sleek black gown.

caption Penelope Cruz attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The gown by Ralph & Russo featured a billowing skirt.

Alison Brie wore a custom Vera Wang design.

caption “GLOW” star Alison Brie attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The ballgown-style dress featured tons of billowing tulle.

Chrissy Metz wore a bold shade of red.

caption “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder dress had floral designs on the sleeves.

Claire Foy walked the carpet in a light shade of yellow.

caption “First Man” star Claire Foy attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Foy’s dress had sparkling designs on the skirt.

Judy Greer opted for a sleek pantsuit.

caption Judy Greer attends the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A bowtie and black handbag completed the look.

Octavia Spencer opted for an ankle-length gown.

caption Octavia Spencer attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder black dress was paired with matching heels and a clutch.

Keri Russell wore a shimmering gown on the carpet.

caption “The Americans” star Keri Russell attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It featured a plunging neckline and tons of sparkling embellishments.

Alex Borstein wore an eye-catching shade of red.

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The dress featured an open neckline and belted design.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher coordinated in shades of black.

caption “Who Is America?” star Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fisher wore a flowing ballgown, while Cohen was in a classic tuxedo.

Kaley Cuoco wore a black-and-white gown.

caption Kaley Cuoco attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The dress featured a black bow at the waist.

Bill Harder arrived in a sleek dark tuxedo.

caption “Barry” star Bill Hader attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hader went with a bowtie to complete the look.

Glenn Close arrived in a design by Armani.

caption “The Wife” star Glenn Close attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The black dress featured a stunning velvet cape.

Melissa McCarthy looked like a star in her purple gown.

caption “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” star Melissa McCarthy attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The dress featured star designs on the left shoulder.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.

caption “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.

Gemma Chan arrived in a deep shade of blue.

caption “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her gown featured an open design at the front with a flowing train in the back.

Laura Dern donned a deep shade of red.

caption “The Tale” star Laura Dern attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The long-sleeved design featured plenty of ruffled detailing.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the best-dressed couples of the night.

caption Irina Shayk and “A Star Is Born” star Bradley Cooper attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cooper wore a bright, white tuxedo while Shayk wore a shimmering, semi-sheer dress.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas donned some classic ensembles.

caption Nicole Kimpel and “Genius: Picasso” star Antonio Banderas attend the 2019 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kimpel wore a blush shade of pink, while Banderas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.