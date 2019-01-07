All the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

- source
- Awards show season kicked off with the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.
- Nominees and attendees arrived wearing some of the first major red-carpet looks of the year.
- Nominees such as Amy Adams, Darren Criss, and Sandra Oh were among the highlights.
The Golden Globe Awards mark the beginning of awards show season, which also means it’s the start of this year’s red-carpet fashion.
For the past 75 years, celebrities have walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes wearing styles that will set the tone for future awards shows like the Grammys and Oscars.
Outfits like Julia Roberts’ oversized suit in 1990 and Beyoncé’s glimmering gold dress in 2007 prove that the Globes are responsible for more than a few iconic red carpet moments. This year’s 76th annual Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday was no different.
Many of the attendees also wore “Time’s Up” bracelets and ribbons in support of this year’s TIMESUPx2 campaign.
Here are the all the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globes Awards.
Co-host Sandra Oh arrived in a sleek white gown.
The classic dress featured puffy, ruffled detailing on the right shoulder.
Lady Gaga wore a design by Valentino.
The light blue dress featured a flowing train and puffy sleeves, which she paired with some matching blue hair.
Amy Adams wore an off-the-shoulder deep emerald dress.
She was wearing a design by Calvin Klein.
Lili Reinhart matched her gown to the red carpet.
She wore a flowing red ballgown-style dress with sheer tulle at the skirt.
Dakota Fanning arrived in a sleek silvery gown.
She paired her dress with matching glimmery jewelry.
Gina Rodriguez’s gown had an intricate design at the bodice.
The dress featured lots of floral patterns and detailing at the neckline.
Lucy Liu’s one-shoulder gown featured an intricate print and embroidery.
A sheer overlay added an extra layer to the look.
Jodie Comer brought the drama with a flowing black gown.
The dress had a sheer overlay at the shoulders with puffy sleeves.
Co-host Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom arrived early in the night.
Samberg was in a classic black tuxedo, while Newsom wore a sleeveless dress with a heart cutout at the center.
Michelle Yeoh arrived in a stunning shade of green.
She paired her ensemble with the ring from the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Jamella Jamil walked the carpet in a flowing ballgown.
The actress wore a pink ballgown with floral embroidery.
Jamie Lee Curtis added a touch of sparkle to her white ensemble.
She carried a matching white clutch to complete the look.
Richard Madden wore a classic black tuxedo.
Her went with a black bow tie to complete the look.
Tony Shalhoub brightened up the carpet with a white blazer.
Her paired the jacket with black pants and shoes.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrived in some bright colors.
Elba wore a deep green blazer with matching shoes and black pants, while Dhowre wore a gown with a floral design on the top-half.
Darren Criss wore a tuxedo jacket with an intricate floral print.
The print added a nice twist to the classic look.
D’Arcy Carden opted for a bold shade of orange.
The dress featured thing blue straps around the neck.
Rosamund Pike arrived in a black dress with a few modern touches.
She paired the cut-out design with a shimmering blazer draped over her shoulders.
Caitriona Balfe opted for a black and burgundy gown.
The floor-length dress featured a ruffled design at the skirt.
Yvonne Strahovski opted for a light shade of teal.
She paired the colorful dress with some sparkling diamonds.
Spike Lee brought a pop of purple to the carpet.
He paired his purple suit with gold shoes.
Rachel Brosnahan opted for a bright pop of color.
She wore a gown in an eye-catching shade of yellow.
Yalitza Aparicio gown featured a cut-out design at the bodice.
Her skirt also featured tons of sparkling embellishments.
Thandie Newton shimmered in an elegant design.
She added a silver clutch to complete the eye-catching ensemble.
Penelope Cruz opted for a sleek black gown.
The gown by Ralph & Russo featured a billowing skirt.
Alison Brie wore a custom Vera Wang design.
The ballgown-style dress featured tons of billowing tulle.
Chrissy Metz wore a bold shade of red.
Her off-the-shoulder dress had floral designs on the sleeves.
Claire Foy walked the carpet in a light shade of yellow.
Foy’s dress had sparkling designs on the skirt.
Judy Greer opted for a sleek pantsuit.
A bowtie and black handbag completed the look.
Octavia Spencer opted for an ankle-length gown.
Her off-the-shoulder black dress was paired with matching heels and a clutch.
Keri Russell wore a shimmering gown on the carpet.
It featured a plunging neckline and tons of sparkling embellishments.
Alex Borstein wore an eye-catching shade of red.
The dress featured an open neckline and belted design.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher coordinated in shades of black.
Fisher wore a flowing ballgown, while Cohen was in a classic tuxedo.
Kaley Cuoco wore a black-and-white gown.
The dress featured a black bow at the waist.
Bill Harder arrived in a sleek dark tuxedo.
Hader went with a bowtie to complete the look.
Glenn Close arrived in a design by Armani.
The black dress featured a stunning velvet cape.
Melissa McCarthy looked like a star in her purple gown.
The dress featured star designs on the left shoulder.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in sleek ensembles.
Blunt wore an intricate design by Alexander McQueen, while Krasinski wore a dapper tuxedo.
Gemma Chan arrived in a deep shade of blue.
Her gown featured an open design at the front with a flowing train in the back.
Laura Dern donned a deep shade of red.
The long-sleeved design featured plenty of ruffled detailing.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the best-dressed couples of the night.
Cooper wore a bright, white tuxedo while Shayk wore a shimmering, semi-sheer dress.
Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas donned some classic ensembles.
Kimpel wore a blush shade of pink, while Banderas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.