A lot of people had no clue Christian Bale is British until his Golden Globes acceptance speech

caption Christian Bale is from Wales, UK. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At the 76th Golden Globes, Christian Bale won an award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice.”

When the 44-year-old actor gave a speech on stage, people were astounded to learn that he’s British, especially since he often uses different accents based on roles he’s portraying.

Bale is from Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK.

Christian Bale accepted an award at the 2019 Golden Globes, and people were surprised to learn that the actor is British.

On Sunday, Bale attended the 76th Golden Globes, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

While on stage thanking Satan for inspiring his performance, people were astounded to find out that Bale isn't American.

After watching his speech, people took to Twitter to share their confused reactions.

Christian Bale has an accent!? Am I the only one who didn’t know that!? ????????‍♀️ #GoldenGlobes — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 7, 2019

How did I not know Christian Bale is British until… just now. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qQiqC0WcWI — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) January 7, 2019

christian bale is… british?? — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) January 7, 2019

christian bale you dont have to keep acting rn on stage accepting this award this fake british accent is hilarious tho — #1 samir (@samir) January 7, 2019

I thought Christian Bale was from San Diego…. never knew he was British. pic.twitter.com/AmVIA1bTHG — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) January 7, 2019

I thought Christian Bale was doing a british accent to be funny and boy was it making me mad!! — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 7, 2019

yall……………………i thought christian bale was doing a fake accent but no……………………he’s been british the whole time — bill s. preston, esq (@modernmack) January 7, 2019

And even though some fans already knew about his true accent, they forgot. Others still felt like his voice was inauthentic.

I know Christian Bale is *actually* British but it still feels like he’s pretending to be British as a bit — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 7, 2019

Me: *forgets Christian Bale is British for the 638373rd time* Christian Bale: *speaks, is British* Me: pic.twitter.com/yAx8w717kS — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 7, 2019

I am surprised by Christian Bale’s accent every award season. — Shantel Gabrieal Buggs, Ph.D. (@sgbuggs) January 7, 2019

Is anyone else shocked- SHOCKED – when Christian Bale speaks in a non-American accent?! ???? Satan?! ???? #GoldenGlobes — Suz (@suzspetals) January 7, 2019

no British person has ever seemed like they are doing a terrible fake British accent as much as Christian Bale — Helena Fitzgerald (@helfitzgerald) January 7, 2019

i’m sorry christian bale is british?? #GoldenGlobes2019 — Gabby Allen (@gabzaz) January 7, 2019

I was today years old when I found out Christian Bale is British pic.twitter.com/a7v70HEdN3 — first superhero film for DRAMA GG (@comicvix) January 7, 2019

Watch Bale’s Golden Globes speech below.

