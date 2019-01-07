Christian Bale broke one of the biggest tuxedo rules at the Golden Globes, and he’s been pioneering the look for years

caption Christian Bale. source Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Christian Bale loves wearing a straight tie with his dinner jacket – and we’re not against it.

Bale’s look is a big break from etiquette, which dictates that you must wear a bow tie with a dinner jacket.

Many in the tailoring industry denounce the style, but others are not so strict about what you should and shouldn’t wear with your tuxedo.

Bale has been rocking a straight tie with his dinner jacket since at least 2011 and has inspired many others – like Michael B. Jordan – to do the same.

Christian Bale does not care for your tuxedo etiquette.

On Sunday, at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Bale mercilessly flouted one of the golden rules of tuxedo-wearing – and it’s not for the first time.

The style rule in question? Bale is among a growing number of stylish celebrities who have taken to wearing a straight tie with their dinner jackets instead of the traditional bow tie – a move that would have been considered unthinkable not so long ago.

According to British etiquette bible Debrett’s, gentlemen adhering to black tie dress code should wear: a dinner jacket (not a dinner suit), black trousers with a natural taper, a white evening shirt, highly polished or patent lace-up shoes, and, of course, the all-important hand-tied bow tie – the size of which should be proportionate to the size of the wearer.

Bale has been paving the way for this tuxedo revolution for years, though. He first rocked the straight tie and tux look back at the Golden Globes in 2011, and it seems to have caught on.

“Creed” star Michael B. Jordan is among the growing number of Bale’s counterparts who have joined the straight tie movement.

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards alone, numerous stars opted for the straight tie, including Idris Elba, Chris Messina, and Bo Burnham.

Not everyone is convinced by the break from tradition, though. Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati told the Wall Street Journal that wearing a straight tie with a tux comes off as “‘I’m not really committing to this.'”

“If you’re going to wear a tux, own it and do the bow tie,” she said.

Likewise, Tyler Mitchell, owner of San Francisco department store Wilkes Bashford, told the Journal: “You’ll see [a celebrity] every year wearing a laydown tie. I just don’t think that makes it right.”

However, there are clearly those in the industry that support the movement – these celebrities aren’t just dressing themselves, you know.

“Too often, people want to be very, very prescriptive on what’s right and what’s wrong,” Brice Pattison, fashion director at the Black Tux, a Los Angeles-based tuxedo rental company, told the Journal.

“If someone wanted to wear a black knit tie with a tuxedo and it’s on the right guy, I think that’s totally a cool move.”

Right on, Bale. Vive la révolution!