‘The Good Place’ star Jameela Jamil wore jeans under her Golden Globes dress and fans are applauding her fashion hack

caption Jameela Jamil wows at the 2019 Golden Globes. source Todd Williamson/Getty

“The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil wore jeans under her 76th Golden Globes dress, and fans are obsessed.

The British actress, who stars as Tahani Al-Jamil on the hit NBC comedy, posted a video of herself on the way to the red carpet. The award show takes place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California and is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Jamil showed off her pink dress in a video and gave fans a peek at the pants underneath.

“An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” she captioned the video.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

Followers couldn’t get enough of the clever fashion trick and applauded Jamil’s creativity. Many called her a “queen,” while others explained that they’ve used similar fashion hacks for the sake of being comfortable.

and that’s why you’re a legend — ellëana/4 days (@expelliarsmort) January 6, 2019

You are a reasonable queen. ???????? — Coll Mary ✌️ (@Colleennnn12) January 6, 2019

You’re my inspiration in life — CinthyaKISSY???? (@CinthyaMG_) January 6, 2019

You’re such a real woman! Love ya Jameela! — Lauren Pollard (@laurenlemon93) January 6, 2019

Forking love that — Victoria Jech (@VictoriaJech) January 6, 2019

A true Queen. We Stan forever. — dhaeggy marssell (@dhaeggy) January 6, 2019

queen of being elegant yet practical — rafael (@rfas280) January 6, 2019

Yep! I've worn sweats and T-shirt under fancy attire to stay warm; actually felt more comfortable for it! Lol! Enjoy the night! — Donna Owosso (@fly_befree) January 6, 2019

I've worn thermals under a tux before. No judgement here. — Lindsay ????️‍???? (@LindsayPB) January 6, 2019

At the Golden Globes, “The Good Place” is nominated for best television series – musical or comedy and Kristen Bell is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy.

