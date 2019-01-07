Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell did Golden Globes in their own adorable way, and people are loving it

caption Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been together since 2007. source George Pimentel/WireImage

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attended the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

They posted multiple behind-the-scenes photos while getting ready for the show.

The couple also struck some hilarious poses on the red carpet.

Fans ate it up.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were up to their usual adorable antics at the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The two kicked off the evening by posting multiple behind-the-scenes photos while getting ready for the show – complete with an unconventional “power couple” shot and what looked like a mini feast in their hotel room.

“I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanly possible before squeezing into a formal dress,” Bell captioned two photos of her eating. “Right?”

Bell, who was nominated for best actress in a television series (musical or comedy) for her role in “The Good Place,” even posted a hilarious checklist on her Instagram story: “Four parents at a hotel sleepover no kids? Matching jammies that make us look like we busted out of a mental hospital? Dads playing with a fascinating 6000 lumens flashlight? We. Know how. To party.”

caption The couple made sure to document their pre-show ritual. source @kristenanniebell/Instagram

Once the couple arrived to the red carpet, they continued to do things in their own adorable way, striking multiple hilarious poses.

caption Bell was nominated for best actress in a television series (musical or comedy) for her role in “The Good Place.” source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

caption Such confidence. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

They even had a moment with fellow nominee Lady Gaga.

caption Gaga won best original song for “Shallow” from the “A Star is Born” soundtrack. source Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

And it looks like Shepard and Bell managed to have another meal when they got inside.

caption Even more food inside the Globes! source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Fans were quick to swoon over their show-stopping appearance, with many calling them “mom and dad.”

How cute are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SINQFOBQXr — Julia Hatton (@Findsuitablejob) January 7, 2019

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are really THAT couple. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hWJJnnsnrX — Jaswanth (@JaswanthTweets) January 7, 2019

Love mom and dad!! ????❤ — Brie (@vintagelove1988) January 7, 2019