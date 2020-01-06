The best memes and moments you may have missed at the 2020 Golden Globes

caption Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks, and Beyoncé were the center of viral moments from the Golden Globes. source NBC

The 77th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

From Tom Hanks’ nonplussed reaction to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue, to Jason Momoa’s tank top, to a kiss from Brian Cox, here’s a recap of the night’s best memes and moments that you might have overlooked.

Several funny, awkward, and bizarre moments went viral during Sunday night’s 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Tom Hanks’ reaction to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue was declared the first meme of 2020, while other actors’ acceptance speeches produced their own memorable videos and GIFs.

Keep reading to see the nine memes of the night.

Baby Yoda was worked into several red-carpet jokes and even name-dropped by Ricky Gervais

caption Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes dress was compared to Baby Yoda. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Disney

The “Killing Eve” star and Golden Globe nominee Jodie Comer wore a dramatic green gown with puffed sleeves on the red carpet. People on Twitter were quick to note a visual similarity between the actress and a certain small child from Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Jodie Comer / Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/VRlfM5BGL2 — dilara "josephina pesci" elbir (@elbirdilara) January 6, 2020

Gervais jokingly called Joe Pesci “Baby Yoda” in his opening run of jokes while noting all the star power in the room.

“This table alone: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Baby Yoda – oh, that’s Joe Pesci, sorry,” Gervais said. “I love you, man, don’t have me whacked.”

Jennifer Lopez wore what looked like a giant Christmas bow

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes. source George Pimentel/WireImage

Lopez was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers.” Her red-carpet look was the first standout fashion moment of the night thanks to its similarity to a holiday present.

JLo had the best recycled wrapping paper dress of the night! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eoGv7877Wc — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) January 6, 2020

JLO – "I want them ALL to know I am a gift."

Dress Designer – "I got you."#GoldenGlobes — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 6, 2020

Unfortunately, Lopez didn’t take home a Golden Globe. Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) won the award for best supporting actress instead.

Tom Hanks reacting to Gervais’ opening monologue was everyone’s favorite image of the night

The only thing better than Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue was Tom Hanks’ reactions throughout it pic.twitter.com/XW6Er25Ghx — kat (@sugarysaturn) January 6, 2020

The first of three instantly iconic reactions from Tom Hanks came when Gervais made a joke about Felicity Huffman, who was recently imprisoned.

“I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” Gervais began. When the audience groaned in response, he added that “it’s her daughter I feel sorry for.”

That joke elicited this face from Hanks:

caption Tom Hanks watching Ricky Gervais during the opening of the Golden Globes. source NBC

A couple of minutes later, the camera made another quick cut to Hanks after Gervais pointed out the lack of diverse nominees.

“Many people of color were snubbed in major categories,” Gervais said. “Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about that – the Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist.”

Hanks sat mouth open for several seconds after that one.

source NBC

The last of the Tom Hanks reactions came toward the end of the monologue when Gervais lambasted the audience as a whole.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” Gervais said. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, right? Come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f— off.”

Hanks grimaced and looked down at the table.

source NBC

You can watch Gervais’ full eight-minute opening monologue here.

‘Parasite’ writer and director Bong Joon-ho gave a short but memorable speech after winning best foreign film

The South Korean filmmaker made a wonderfully succinct point in his speech.

“Wow, amazing. Unbelievable,” he said, before telling the audience that he brought a translator on stage since he’s a foreign-language filmmaker. Then he spoke in Korean, and his translator, Sharon Choi, repeated the sentence in English.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” Choi said.

A video of the brief speech that was shared on Twitter by Variety had 5 million views in less than a day.

Bong Joon Ho: "Once you overcome the one inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films" https://t.co/oWOsq8YtW4 pic.twitter.com/mJAJhEIH4U — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa stripped down to a tank top during the ceremony

People went wild when they noticed the “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa sitting in the audience wearing a black tank top.

The star put his jacket back on when it was his turn to present an award, but no one could forget the glimpse of those very muscly arms.

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — ???????????????????? (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa wearing a tank top at the Globes pic.twitter.com/BpgSfM1SSR — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 6, 2020

Brian Cox celebrated his win by kissing his ‘Succession’ costar Kieran Culkin, which tied in perfectly with the HBO show’s best meme

For those outside of the loop on this one, you have to know that Cox plays a formidable patriarch named Logan Roy on “Succession.” Logan has four children, one of whom is played by Culkin. The show follows a twisty, dark narrative where each of Logan’s kids is constantly vying for his approval and affection.

Last year, the actor/writer/comedian Demi Adejuyigbe created a parody video where he sang invented lyrics to go along with the show’s theme song.

not trying to start a feud or anything but I’m a little annoyed @HBO & Nicholas Britell asked Pusha T to write lyrics to the Succession theme, since they asked me to first and turned my version down https://t.co/MUywcSIYzq pic.twitter.com/q8OLy52krZ — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) October 9, 2019

“All the rich white folk are going to argue, and then whoever’s best is going to win a kiss from daddy,” Adejuyigbe sings.

The song builds to a crescendo of “WHO WILL GET THE KISS FROM DAD-DY!”

So when Cox planted a smooch on Culkin to celebrate his win for best actor in a drama series, “Succession” fans all cheered at the sight of a “kiss from daddy” being awarded.

THE KISS FROM DADDY https://t.co/mZbXdj9CbF — samantha irby (@wordscience) January 6, 2020

OMG UGAIZ WE NOW KNOW WHO WILL GET A KISS FROM DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #SuccessionHBO #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/v6KzbidVpE — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) January 6, 2020

Kieran Culkin got the kiss from daddy — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) January 6, 2020

me when succession wins pic.twitter.com/YdkycMe4D4 — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) January 6, 2020

Correction: all I need from the Golden Globes is a closeup of Kieran Culkin getting the kiss from daddy — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 6, 2020

After the meme took off, Adejuyigbe chimed back in to joke that his “Succession” video “was a mistake.”

“kiss from daddy” was a mistake. an absolutely haunting combination of words that will forever float my way during succession-related events. i will never kiss again and i recognize no fathers — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) January 6, 2020

“An absolutely haunting combination of words that will forever float my way during succession-related events,” he wrote. “I will never kiss again and i recognize no fathers.”

Brad Pitt revealed his nickname for Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘LDC’

caption Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

While accepting the award for best actor in a supporting role in a motion picture, Pitt gave a special thank you to his friend and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said.

This nickname was news to the world and was instantly cemented as one of the coolest callouts of the awards.

Leo DiCaprio is now known as “LDC.” Thanks, Brad. I should have come up w/that @ age 14 pic.twitter.com/jTIpnReZf6 — Sarah Gidick (@sarah310) January 6, 2020

I swear to god Brad Pitt calling Leo LDC was the coolest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s really not that close. https://t.co/1V3fpTMrVg — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 6, 2020

Brad calling Leo “LDC” and getting off a TITANIC joke = absolute legend. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1xv87SAsUu — Joreen Belocura (@AgeofIrony) January 6, 2020

Pitt also made a solid “Titanic” joke while he was up on stage.

Beyoncé stayed perfectly poised in her seat when the crowd gave Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation

caption Beyonce and Jay-Z standing to applaud. source NBC

When Phoenix was announced as the winner for best actor in a motion picture, many in the audience stood to give him a round of applause. Beyoncé was spotted on camera sitting down and looking up at the actor as he passed by.

Joaquin Phoenix winning for Joker and receiving a standing ovation from everyone… except Beyonce. Love. pic.twitter.com/F4ggYMt7hS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EJD8uq4mHq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

beyoncé speaks for me https://t.co/Rll0eAFMIb — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 6, 2020

not from Beyoncé. we stan. https://t.co/6fiEDlzTTq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2020

Phoenix’s acceptance speech was an incoherent jumble thanks to the frequent bleeps of swear words

Once he made it onto the stage, Phoenix proceeded to deliver a confusing thank you.

He began by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change.” (The dinner served that evening was entirely plant-based.) Phoenix, who is vegan, said it was a “bold move” that sent a “powerful message.”

Then he addressed his fellow nominees. “We all know there’s no,” Phoenix began, but then the audio went silent. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix said that “there’s no f—ing competition between us.”

Phoenix was veering from topic to topic with stutters and long pauses. Sometimes the pauses were simply due to the censorship of his curse words, but other times he was just hesitating.

Later, his speech was again edited on live TV when he said that “contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat – but the boat is f—ing rocked.”

Phoenix also said he was “too intimated” to reach out to some of the stars in the room, calling out “Christian” specifically, which many took to mean Christian Bale.

He appeared to have let out another curse word when addressing his girlfriend, Rooney Mara. That section of his speech was silent aside from him saying, “Um, Rooney, I love you,” and looking lovingly at her in the crowd.

caption Phoenix at the Golden Globes. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Phoenix was eventually played off the stage, right as he turned to address the audience of wealthy Hollywood stars and creators.

“Together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes,” Phoenix said. “It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And I hope that we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes or back. Please.”

The music kicked in, so Phoenix wrapped up by saying he was grateful and thanking the audience one last time.

Gervais came out to end the show with one final “f— off.”