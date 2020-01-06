Paris Hilton wore a daring sparkly gown that was almost entirely see-through at a Golden Globes after-party

Paris Hilton's gown was almost entirely transparent.

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

Off-the-shoulder gowns and big sleeves were some of the biggest trends on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, but stars arrived at the after-parties in some more daring ensembles.

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton was among the most fashion-forward celebrities of the night when she attended the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Paris Hilton attends a Golden Globes after party.

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

The 38-year-old wore a long-sleeve gown that was almost entirely see-through, leaving little to the imagination.

The gown featured silver beaded stripes that spread out from the center of the dress. The intricately-placed sparkles bunched on the back of the gown to mirror the front.

Paris Hilton's gown was almost entirely transparent.

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

Hilton wore nude underwear beneath the dress, as well as nude pasties on her breasts for some coverage.

She also paired the gown with silver pointed-toe heels and transparent, rhinestone-covered gloves.

Hilton accessorized her look with bejeweled gloves and a silver purse.

Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

Hilton kept her hair in a simple side-sweep, letting the dress speak for itself. Diamond earrings and a silver purse completed the look.

The heiress was in good company when it came to daring ensembles at the 2020 Golden Globes celebrations.

Kerry Washington rocked the no-shirt trend on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Charlize Theron and Rooney Mara both walked the Golden Globes red carpet in gowns with transparent bodices, while Kerry Washington wore a blazer with nothing underneath it to the awards show.