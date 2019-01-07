‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart wore a see-through red dress to the Golden Globes and people are obsessed with her look

- source
- Todd Williamson/Getty
- “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart attended the 76th Golden Globes in a red tulle dress from Khyeli Couture.
- She wore matching crimson makeup and accessorized with matching jewels and nude-colored nails.
- The award show is held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart made her Golden Globes debut wearing a red dress, and fans can’t get enough of her outfit.
The award show takes place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on the hit CW series, stepped out in a strapless tulle gown by Khyeli Couture, a pink lip shade, and crimson eye makeup.
Here’s Reinhart’s look, from head-to-toe.
- source
- Steve Granitz / Getty
The 22-year-old also wore red heels and showed off nude-colored nails.
- source
- Daniele Venturelli/Getty
Reinhart’s hair was styled in a sleek fashion, which accentuated her long earrings.
- source
- Todd Williamson/Getty
Reinhart’s fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and praise her whole look.
@lilireinhart lookin ???????????????? #GoldenGlobes
— Alexa Neri (@alexalulaneri) January 7, 2019
@lilireinhart is the most beautiful ♥️????
— Elizabeth Slt ◟̽◞̽ (@elizabeth_slt) January 7, 2019
@lilireinhart really is a goddess. I can’t get over her golden globes dress????????
— ????????????????????????????Kalifornia???????? (@KalisttaBraga) January 7, 2019
@lilireinhart shutting down the #GoldenGlobes2019 red carpet in red ????????????
— Francesca ♕ (@hiimfrenchy) January 7, 2019
@lilireinhart holy stealing the show!!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hqYEVnpmvh
— Ronian (@ronian30) January 7, 2019
Lili Reinhart looks stunning ????????#GoldenGlobes
— katrine berardi (@xkitkaatx) January 7, 2019
she is literally GLOWING
— toni (@madslili) January 7, 2019
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
- Read more:
-
All the looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
The Good Place’ star Jameela Jamil wore jeans under her Golden Globes dress and fans are applauding her fashion hack
‘Crazy Rich Asian’ star Michelle Yeoh wore the infamous emerald engagement ring from the film on the Golden Globes red carpet