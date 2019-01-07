‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart wore a see-through red dress to the Golden Globes and people are obsessed with her look

caption Lili Reinhart made her Golden Globes debut. source Todd Williamson/Getty

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart attended the 76th Golden Globes in a red tulle dress from Khyeli Couture.

She wore matching crimson makeup and accessorized with matching jewels and nude-colored nails.

The award show is held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

The award show takes place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on the hit CW series, stepped out in a strapless tulle gown by Khyeli Couture, a pink lip shade, and crimson eye makeup.

Here’s Reinhart’s look, from head-to-toe.

caption Lili Reinhart found fame through her “Riverdale” role. source Steve Granitz / Getty

The 22-year-old also wore red heels and showed off nude-colored nails.

caption Lili Reinhart wore simple accessories with her Golden Globes dress. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Reinhart’s hair was styled in a sleek fashion, which accentuated her long earrings.

caption Lili Reinhart needed some assistance with her floor-length Golden Globes gown. source Todd Williamson/Getty

Reinhart’s fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and praise her whole look.

@lilireinhart is the most beautiful ♥️???? — Elizabeth Slt ◟̽◞̽ (@elizabeth_slt) January 7, 2019

@lilireinhart really is a goddess. I can’t get over her golden globes dress???????? — ????????????????????????????Kalifornia???????? (@KalisttaBraga) January 7, 2019

@lilireinhart shutting down the #GoldenGlobes2019 red carpet in red ???????????? — Francesca ♕ (@hiimfrenchy) January 7, 2019

Lili Reinhart looks stunning ????????#GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠ — katrine berardi (@xkitkaatx) January 7, 2019

she is literally GLOWING — toni (@madslili) January 7, 2019

