Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh thanked her parents in Korean and people are loving it

- Sandra Oh won lead actress in a TV series for “Killing Eve” at the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday.
- The actress took the stage, emotionally thanking her parents in Korean and bowing to them respectfully from the stage.
- Oh’s father bowed back and gave her a standing ovation. Fans loved the sweet moment between the actress and her family who were beaming from the audience.
Sandra Oh is not only co-hosting the 2019 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday, she also won an award for best actress in a television series for BBC’s excellent “Killing Eve.”
“Oh Daddy,” Oh emotionally started her speech before thanking writer and executive producer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and author Luke Jennings, whose novellas inspired the series about an M15 agent.
The actress then took another moment to single out her parents who were in attendance in a sweet moment.
“Mostly, there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I’d like to thank my mother, my father,” said Oh before speaking to them in Korean.
Oh’s father bowed in return.
Oh did the same from the stage.
Fans not only loved the tender moment on stage, but also gushed over how proud her parents looked at their daughter. Her father gave her a standing ovation.
Sandra Oh and her parents are everything rn #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EcrnkWLGe2
— Megan Tsang (@MeggyTsang) January 7, 2019
This moment between @IamSandraOh and her parents on the #GoldenGlobes made me and my parents sob!! 엄마 아빠 사랑해요 #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/JdgPkCbfgJ
— ???????????? ???????????? (@hyejunie) January 7, 2019
I still can’t get over how happy Sandra Oh’s parents were when she won a Golden Globe ???? #GoldenGlobes
— ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) January 7, 2019
My heart is so full watching @IamSandraOh thank her parents in Korean and respectfully bow to them. And her dad’s standing ovation!! Asian parents can be proud of their children!! #GoldenGlobes
— Jennifer Li (@jennniferli) January 7, 2019
Sandra’s father is so proud of her. Omg. Total cuteness. Dad goals. So happy for Sandra. Completely deserving
— Courtney (@courtAnatomy_93) January 7, 2019
He also bowed to her which is ,among other things, a show of respect. She in turn bowed more lowly to him , in return. Very cool. Her dad seems to be a bit of a funny guy.
— Sharon Kingsmill (@sharonkingsmill) January 7, 2019
This was Oh’s second Golden Globe win. She previously won a best supporting actress award in 2006 for her role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Still, it was a big moment for Oh. The actress told Ellen DeGeneres in 2007 that she is the only sibling in her family who doesn’t have a master’s degree.
“It was very, very tough,” Oh said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” of pursuing an acting career in her family. “Because, like, you know, my parents at that time really looked down on the arts. It was hard. It’s like one step above, you know, prostitution.”
Read more: Sandra Oh called out ‘Aloha’ for whitewashing during the Golden Globes
“It’s a different thing,” she added. “They’d go, what is the social purpose of what you’re doing? Because they really instilled in all of us, my sister, my brother, that whatever you have to do has to be good for society. What’s the good of being on camera? What are you helping society with?”
This isn’t the first time Oh has brought her parents to an awards show.
Oh Junsu, a businessman, and Jeon Young-nam, a biochemist, also attended the 2018 Emmys with their daughter where they won plenty of fans.
Can we have them back at the show with her every year?
Watch Oh’s speech below:
