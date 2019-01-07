‘The Kominsky Method’ won best TV comedy at the Golden Globes and people are joking how they never even heard of it

caption “The Kominsky Method” was a surprise two-time winner Sunday night at the Golden Globes. source Netflix

Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” won best TV comedy and best comedy actor at the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Sunday.

Many were upset the show beat out favorites like “The Good Place” and last year’s winner, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

However, more people were confused by the wins, remarking they never even heard of the Netflix comedy. It started a lot of jokes.

The 2019 Golden Globes took place Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and one of the big surprise winners of the evening is Netflix‘s “The Kominsky Method.”

The streaming service’s comedy is from “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre and stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as a once-famous actor and his longtime agent in Los Angeles, respectively.

caption Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas in a scene from “The Kominsky Method.” source Mike Yarish/Netflix

Throughout the evening, the show surprised viewers as it won two awards for best TV comedy and best TV actor for Douglas’ role as the titular character, Sandy Kominsky.

Notably, people were upset favorites like NBC’s “The Good Place” and Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” lost to the Netflix series.

the kominsky method won over barry, the good place and kidding????? WHAT NONSENSE IS THIS — . (@kaththeglampire) January 7, 2019

Not actually watching the Golden Globes and not sure what the Kominsky Method is, but for forking with The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, I now hate it. — Devon M (@DAMitsDevon) January 7, 2019

lol at 'the kominsky method' beating 'the good place' #goldenglobes — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 7, 2019

But most were asking the same question: What even is “The Kominsky Method”?

Many on Twitter said they never even heard of the Netflix show, which premiered on Netflix in November.

Last question of the night: What tf is the Kominsky Method?? ???????? #GoldenGlobes — Jason Credo (@jayycodyy) January 7, 2019

Without looking it up, give me your best guess of what Kominsky Method is about. — Salena (@Salencita) January 7, 2019

but seriously what IS the kominsky method??? #GoldenGlobes ???? — rachel Ⓥ (@VeganRachel) January 7, 2019

Best acting I’ve seen all year is when the Golden Globes said The Kominsky Method and people clapped like they knew what that was — Andrew Han (@andrewthehan) January 7, 2019

Many jokes surrounding the comedy quickly started circulating online.

The Kominsky Method is a real show in the Berenstein Bears universe — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 7, 2019

I was born because my parents used The Kaminsky Method. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 7, 2019

bohemian rhapsody must have used the kominsky method… — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) January 7, 2019

The Kominsky Method is how you go online and find out what the Kominsky Method is — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 7, 2019

