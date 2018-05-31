Vegas Golden Knights upped the ante with their pregame ceremony for the Stanley Cup Final — featuring swordsmen, pyrotechnics, and the legendary announcer Michael Buffer

caption The Vegas Golden Knights have impressed all season with their wild pregame introductions, but the team brought things to a whole new level in celebration of making the Stanley Cup Final. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are tied 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

Hosting their first Stanley Cup Final games, the Golden Knights pulled out all of the stops for their pregame introductions.

Ahead of their home games, the Golden Knights’ opening-ceremony productions have featured pyrotechnics, sword fighting, and the legendary announcer Michael Buffer.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of the greatest inaugural season in the history of sports.

A year ago the team was little more than an idea on paper, but after an impressive expansion draft and spectacular regular season, the Golden Knights are now tied 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals – just three wins away from winning the biggest prize in hockey.

While their performance on the ice has no doubt gotten the attention of hockey fans across the country, the team has also garnered attention for the fanfare and production put into its home games. Having had impressive ice shows and musical acts open games throughout the year, the Golden Knights decided to up the ante before their home games for the Stanley Cup Final.

Before Monday night’s Game 1, Vegas set the lights low and let a narrator take the crowd through the Golden Knights’ journey through the playoffs. There was sword fighting, pyrotechnics, and, of course, a neon-lit drumline.

You can watch the Golden Knights’ spectacular pregame show below.

But that’s not even the end of the extravagance Vegas embraced for its first Stanley Cup Final – the team also invited the legendary announcer Michael Buffer to the ice to read off the starting lineups.

It was indeed a spectacle fitting of Las Vegas.

“The No. 1 thing that we’re doing is creating home-ice advantage,” Vegas’ vice president of entertainment production, Jonny Greco, told NPR. “We want to create an atmosphere that gives our boys on the ice a little extra oomph, a little extra volume, a little extra cheering from the fans.”

The Vegas Golden Knights took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final but fell in Game 2 to the Capitals thanks in part to an unbelievable performance from Washington netminder Braden Holtby.

With the series tied 1-1, there’s a guarantee the teams will be back in Las Vegas for Game 5 – should the series go to a Game 7, it’s difficult to imagine what type of show the Golden Knights will have to open up the finale.