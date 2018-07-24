Certain Goldfish crackers are being recalled along with Ritz Bits due to salmonella fears

caption Goldfish crackers are being recalled. source Goldfish crackers

Goldfish crackers – including Flavor Blasted and Xtra Cheddar – are being recalled over food-poisoning fears.

Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalled the crackers due to potential salmonella contamination.

Over the weekend, Mondelez Global LLC – Ritz’s parent company – announced it had issued a recall of certain Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products, also due to salmonella concerns.

Certain Goldfish crackers are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

On Monday, Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalled four types of Goldfish products. Whey powder used in the items had been recalled by a supplier due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled Goldfish products are: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

This is the second snack food brand that has been forced to recall products due to potential whey powder contamination. Over the weekend, Mondelez Global LLC – Ritz’s parent company – announced it had issued a voluntary recall of certain Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the Ritz or Goldfish products.

Symptoms of salmonella food poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Typically, healthy adults can recover in less than a week, but the infection can be fatal for young children, older people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella is responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in the United States in recent history. In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. And an outbreak in 2009 linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.

Food-poisoning outbreaks have been making headlines more frequently than usual in 2018. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced plans to remove salads from 3,000 locations after health officials pointed to the menu items as the possible source of a parasitic illness outbreak that has sickened 163 people across 10 states. Also this month, the CDC posted an alert warning customers not to eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks and asking all retailers to stop selling the recalled cereal.