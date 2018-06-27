Goldman’s CEO-in-waiting just released his first electronic dance single, a remix of a popular Fleetwood Mac song and it’s already a hot song of the summer on Spotify

Goldman Sachs’ resident DJ may just have the song of the summer.

The bank’s president and part-time electronic music mix-master released his first single in early June called “Don’t Stop,” Business Insider has learned. Available on Spotify and Apple Music under the name D-Sol, the tune is a dance remix of the popular song first released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977.

Spotify has already put the song into three of its mixes which include “happy summer beats” and “fresh electronic.” “Don’t Stop” was produced by Crowd Records, a New York-based electronic music label, whose other artists include Disco Killerz, Filthy Rich, and Solomon pal Liquid Todd.

Solomon already has over 425,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

First uncovered by The New York Times in 2017, the side gig of the heir apparent to CEO Lloyd Blankfein has remained a hot topic within Goldman. Solomon hasn’t shied away from the hobby, reportedly using it as a way to win the Spotify IPO and speaking about it publicly on many occassions. He also recently traveled to Stockholm to speak at a Spotify conference.

Solomon described himself as a lifelong audiophile intrigued by the modern music industry, on an episode of the podcast “Exchanges at Goldman Sachs.”

“Five, seven years ago, I started really kind of taking note of club and EDM music and what was happening with all the electronic music,” Solomon said. “I said, `You know, I like some of this music.’ And started playing around with it, started reading about these DJs that really had these incredible platforms,” Solomon said, adding: “Kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun.”