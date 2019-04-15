Here comes Goldman Sachs earnings…

source Crains New York

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Monday.

Goldman Sachs is set to announce first-quarter results this morning, with analysts predicting adjusted earnings of $4.97 a share.

Investors and analysts will be listening for updates about the ongoing company-wide front-to-back business reviews, if Goldman can outpace peers on the trading side, and if the firm provides any new information about its potential liability to the 1MDB scandal.

Here are analyst estimates for some of the key numbers: