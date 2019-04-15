Here comes Goldman Sachs earnings…

- source
- Crains New York
- Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Monday.
Goldman Sachs is set to announce first-quarter results this morning, with analysts predicting adjusted earnings of $4.97 a share.
Investors and analysts will be listening for updates about the ongoing company-wide front-to-back business reviews, if Goldman can outpace peers on the trading side, and if the firm provides any new information about its potential liability to the 1MDB scandal.
Here are analyst estimates for some of the key numbers:
- Revenue: $8.98 billion
- Adjusted net income: $1.87 billion
- Expenses: $6.22 billion
- Return on equity: KBW analysts led by Brian Kleinhanzl expect average ROE of 10%.
- Institutional client services: KBW expects $3.66 billion in revenue from trading stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.
- Investment banking: Revenue of $1.84 billion may come from advising on mergers, and underwriting debt and equity offerings, according to KBW.
- Investment management: The research shop estimates $1.65 billion in revenue will come from managing money for institutions and wealthy individuals.
- Investing & Lending segment: Another $2 billion in revenue may come from gains in equity and debt investments, and lending activities, KBW estimates.