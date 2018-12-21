Goldman Sachs just dropped its annual Christmas crossword — see how many clues you can get

source Drew Angerer/Getty

Goldman Sachs just released its annual Christmas crossword.

The investment bank takes a lighthearted approach to recapping the year with the quiz.

Try it for yourself below.

It’s Christmas, which means now is the time to indulge in a few classic holiday traditions: carol singing, drinking egg nog, and of course, doing Goldman Sachs’ annual end of year crossword.

Each year the investment bank takes a look back on the year through the form of a crossword, testing how much clients can remember of the last 12 months in finance.

The answers are all based on previous “Top of Mind” notes from the investment bank, which set out investment themes and analyze macroeconomic events.

2018 has been a crazy year for both markets and the world as a whole, so the crossword is a big one, totalling 30 clues. If you think you’re up to the challenge, take a look below:

source Goldman Sachs

source Goldman Sachs

Ready for the answers? Keep scrolling past Santa to see them below (no cheating!):

source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Here are the answers: