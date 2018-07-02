Goldman Sachs’ incoming CEO just made the Billboard charts with his Fleetwood Mac remix

caption Goldman Sachs’ incoming CEO David Solomon, who moonlights as an EDM artist. source Instagram

David Solomon, incoming CEO at Goldman Sachs, moonlights as a DJ.

His first single, a remix of a Fleetwood Mac hit, made the Billboard dance charts this week.

David Solomon – who will take over the reigns as Goldman Sachs‘ chief executive in October – can now also add Billboard Top 100 artist to his resume.

After releasing his first single, a remix of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Don’t Stop,” in June, the track made its way to number 38 on the Billboard dance charts this week, fueled by appearances on at least three Spotify mixes including “Happy Summer Beats” and “Fresh Electronic.”

D-Sol, as he goes by when he’s not helping run the investment bank and its $918 billion in assets, has been at the hobby for a while and is often spotted at clubs around the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and in the Hamptons.

Solomon reportedly used his DJ skills as a way to win over Spotify’s initial public offering earlier this spring.

“Five, seven years ago, I started really kind of taking note of club and EDM music and what was happening with all the electronic music,” Solomon said on a Goldman podcast recently.

“I said, ‘You know, I like some of this music,’ and started playing around with it, started reading about these DJs that really had these incredible platforms.”

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac peaked at number three on the Billboard top 100 chart when it first graced radio waves 41 years ago. We’ll see just how high D-Sol’s remix can make it.

We reached out to Goldman Sachs to see if Solomon will be DJing any corporate events soon. They have not yet responded.

You can send any sightings of DJ D-Sol in the wild to grapier@businessinsider.com. – and check out his single here.

Dakin Campbell contributed to this report.