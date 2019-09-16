Another Goldman Sachs partner is out. Here’s how CEO David Solomon is shaking up the bank’s most elite ranks and reshaping the Wall Street giant.

Goldman Sachs has seen a spate of senior departures in recent weeks.

The latest to leave is chief risk officer Robin Vince, in news first reported by Dow Jones.

The bank is offering buyouts to encourage partners to leave as CEO David Solomon works to shrink one of the most elite clubs on Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs is going through a generational change.

The bank has seen a spate of senior level departures under new CEO David Solomon, with chief risk officer Robin Vince the latest to leave, Dow Jones reported on Monday. He joins senior leaders in trading, technology, and human resources in leaving in recent weeks.

Solomon has been working to reshape Goldman and has made several investment banking promotions. He sees the partnership as having grown too bloated under his CEO predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein, who had a trading-heavy career.

Solomon is also preparing to unveil a new strategic plan for Goldman Sachs by early next year.

In recent weeks: