Goldman Sachs has named a new chief to lead diversity efforts

- source
- Crains New York
Goldman Sachs has hired Erika Irish Brown as its new chief diversity officer, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider on Wednesday.
Brown joins the bank from Bloomberg, where she served as their first-ever diversity and inclusion officer. She also led diversity hiring efforts at Bank of America and Lehman Brothers.
She replaces Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri who in June joined private equity firm TPG.
Brown, who will start at Goldman on July 30, joins the bank as incoming CEO David Solomon has pushed for more diversity among the senior ranks.
Goldman on Monday said it had added more women to its powerful management committee.
And last week, Goldman said it had created a new diversity committee, chaired by Goldman’s head of conflicts Gwen Libstag and its global head of electronic trading Liz Martin, to promote more diverse business leaders across the firm.
