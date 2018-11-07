Goldman Sachs just named a new crop of partners. Here’s a list of the bankers who joined one of the most exclusive clubs on Wall Street.

caption David Solomon anointed a new class of partners on Wednesday. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Goldman Sachs named 69 people to partner Wednesday in what is a semiannual exercise.

This year’s class was more diverse than in the past, with a record 26% women.

Goldman Sachs has selected its latest class of partners, bestowing 69 people with one of the most sought titles on Wall Street.

A record-high 26% of this year’s class consisted of women. The sales-and-trading division, which has been struggling to adapt to postcrisis rule changes, got 28 new partners. Investment banking, the former home of CEO David Solomon, received 21.

Goldman watchers typically examine the percentage of new partners to come from each division as a way of divining how management is thinking about the future direction of business strategy. Here’s the list of the partners:

Philip Aldis, Securities, London

Securities, London Margaret Chinwe Anadu, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Anthony Arnold, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Merchant Banking Division, New York Jacqueline Arthur, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York Farshid Asl, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York Yibo Bao, Securities, London

Securities, London David Bicarregui, Finance, London

Finance, London Beat Cabiallavetta, Securities, London

Securities, London Niharika Cabiallavetta, Securities, London

Securities, London Greg Calnon, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York Katrien Carbonez, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Michael Casey, Investment Banking Division, Houston

Investment Banking Division, Houston Nikhil Choraria, Securities, London

Securities, London Colin Convey, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Anthony Dewell, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Arun Dhar, Securities, London

Securities, London Sean Fan, Merchant Banking Division, Beijing

Merchant Banking Division, Beijing Jeffrey Fine, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Merchant Banking Division, New York Brian Friedman, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Daniel Friedman, Securities, London

Securities, London Antonio Gatti, Investment Banking Division, London

Investment Banking Division, London Jamie Goodman, Securities, Hong Kong

Securities, Hong Kong John Greenwood, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York David Gribble, Securities, Sydney

Securities, Sydney Magnus Hardeberg, Investment Banking Division, Stockholm

Investment Banking Division, Stockholm Boe Hartman, Technology, New York

Technology, New York Earl Hunt, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Nell Hutton, Securities, Sydney

Securities, Sydney Tanweer Kabir, Securities, Hong Kong

Securities, Hong Kong Zaid Khaldi, Investment Banking Division, London

Investment Banking Division, London Tobias Koester, Investment Banking Division, Frankfurt

Investment Banking Division, Frankfurt Thomas Leake, Securities, London

Securities, London Rick Li, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Zheng Li, Investment Banking Division, Hong Kong

Investment Banking Division, Hong Kong Thomas Malafronte, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Lisa Mantil, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Shogo Matsuzawa, Investment Banking Division, Tokyo

Investment Banking Division, Tokyo Heather Kennedy Miner, Executive Office, New York

Executive Office, New York Igor Modlin, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Steven Moffitt, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Eric Murciano, Securities, London

Securities, London Craig Murray, Investment Banking Division, Sydney

Investment Banking Division, Sydney Eric Neveux, Investment Banking Division, Chicago

Investment Banking Division, Chicago Barry O’Brien, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Daniel Oneglia, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Andy Ozment, Technology, New York

Technology, New York Andrew Philipp, Risk, New York

Risk, New York Asahi Pompey, Compliance, New York

Compliance, New York Stephanie Rader, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Radovan Radman, Securities, London

Securities, London Akila Raman, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Tom Riggs, Legal, New York

Legal, New York Philip Salem, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Laurie Schmidt, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Merchant Banking Division, New York Jameson Schriber, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Anshul Sehgal, Securities, New York

Securities, New York James Sinclair, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Amit Sinha, Investment Banking Division, San Francisco

Investment Banking Division, San Francisco Anna Skoglund, Investment Banking Division, London

Investment Banking Division, London Stephanie Smith, Operations, Hong Kong

Operations, Hong Kong Richard Spencer, Merchant Banking Division, London

Merchant Banking Division, London David Stark, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York Sinead Strain, Technology, New York

Technology, New York Michele Titi-Cappelli, Merchant Banking Division, London

Merchant Banking Division, London Philippa Vizzone, Global Investment Research, Hong Kong

Global Investment Research, Hong Kong Ward Waltemath, Investment Banking Division, San Francisco

Investment Banking Division, San Francisco Miriam Wheeler, Investment Banking Division, New York

Investment Banking Division, New York Rana Yared, Securities, New York

Securities, New York Mikhail Zlotnik, Securities, London

