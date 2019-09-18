These are the top 10 books Goldman Sachs interns say they’re reading right now

caption Goldman Sachs just released a massive survey of its 1,800 Gen Z interns. source Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs did a survey of its 1,800 global interns and found out how they view their lives and careers.

Among them were the books they had just read.

Newer books were popular like Michelle Obama’s autobiography, as was “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.”

Older classics like “How to Win Friends and Influence People” also made the list.

View Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Goldman Sachs surveyed 1,800 of its global interns and found out what was most important in their lives and different things that helped them make decisions.

Things like climate change, drug use, and Brexit were all discussed but also the interns revealed the last books they had read.

The types of books varied widely, as news books like “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” and “Becoming” by Michelle Obama made the cut, but 1936’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” was also common.

Here’s a breakdown of the most mentioned 10 books below, in no particular order.

Read more about other questions on the survey here.

“Becoming” — Michelle Obama

Published last year, the memoirs of the former First Lady was popular with the interns.

The Harry Potter series — J.K. Rowling

source Bloomsbury

J.K. Rowling’s series, first published in 1997, also made the list.

“Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” — Yuval Noah Harari

source Harper Perennial

Yuval Noah Harari’s 2011 book on the history of humankind was popular among the interns.

“Thinking, Fast and Slow” — Daniel Kahneman

source Amazon

The 2011 book by the Nobel Prize-winning economist also won approval among the interns.

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” — Dale Carnegie

source Amazon

The 1936 book is still popular, even with Generation Z.

The Game of Thrones series — George R.R. Martin

source Amazon

The books behind the highly popular TV series is also one of the biggest interests of the interns, with the books being one of the top 10 on the reading list.

“The Alchemist” — Paulo Coelho

source Amazon

The Brazilian’s 1988 book about an Andalusian shepherd’s journey to the Egyptian pyramids also featured.

“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” – John Carreyrou

source Amazon

Carreyrou’s non-fiction work on the rise and fall of the firm Theranos, the biotech startup headed by Elizabeth Holmes, was also named by Goldman interns.

“Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!”— Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter

source Simon & Schuster

The 1997 book on financial literacy and wealth-building – perhaps unsurprisingly – was popular with young bank interns.

“The Kite Runner” — Khaled Hosseini

source Amazon

The Afghan American author’s work was the New York Times number one bestseller for two years.